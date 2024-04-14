In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These 80 Southern ZIP Codes

FloridaStock / Shutterstock.com

There are many areas in the South with homes below the U.S. median home value — currently $343,951 — but that won’t be the case forever. In the following ZIP codes identified by GOBankingRates, the median home value is expected to exceed the national median in less than 10 years.

Here’s a look at the Southern ZIP codes where homes will be unaffordable within the next decade.

epantha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Powell, Tennessee (37849)

January 2024 home value: $331,827

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $383,467

Pictured: Knoxville, Tennessee

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Clewiston, Florida (33440)

January 2024 home value: $243,736

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $441,301

Pictured: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Dennis Sabo / Shutterstock.com

Knoxville, Tennessee (37918)

January 2024 home value: $310,485

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $417,738

Sabrina Gordon / Getty Images

Maryville, Tennessee (37804)

January 2024 home value: $321,497

Year it will become too expensive: 2027

2027 projected home value: $396,060

©Shutterstock.com

Knoxville, Tennessee (37920)

January 2024 home value: $286,522

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $426,874

darrell davis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Palm Beach, Florida (33407)

January 2024 home value: $286,522

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $360,589

Pgiam / iStock.com

Savannah, Georgia (31405)

January 2024 home value: $320,837

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $412,746

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pooler, Georgia (31322)

January 2024 home value: $341,944

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $361,777

Northern Way of Life / Shutterstock.com

Guyton, Georgia (31312)

January 2024 home value: $326,635

Year it will become too expensive: 2027

2027 projected home value: $391,234

Pictured: Savannah, Georgia

©Shutterstock.com

Chattanooga, Tennessee (37421)

January 2024 home value: $341,716

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $361,193

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Knoxville, Tennessee (37921)

January 2024 home value: $267,418

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $467,293

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Knoxville, Tennesee (37912)

January 2024 home value: $269,981

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $465,708

Artazum / Shutterstock.com

Savannah, Georgia (31406)

January 2024 home value: $301,689

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $447,699

NeonJellyfish / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saint Petersburg, Florida (33712)

January 2024 home value: $336,954

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $375,750

Dee / Getty Images

Oak Ridge, Tennessee (37830)

January 2024 home value: $286,339

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $468,898

Karen Culp / Shutterstock.com

Hixson, Tennessee (37343)

January 2024 home value: $330,582

Year it will become too expensive: 2027

2027 projected home value: $390,395

Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennesee

PaulDaniel5010 / Shutterstock.com

Gainesville, Georgia (30507)

January 2024 home value: $300,216

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $443,017

Wirestock / Getty Images

Cleveland, Tennessee (37312)

January 2024 home value: $317,069

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $426,315

Wirestock / iStock.com

Gibsonton, Florida (33534)

January 2024 home value: $341,595

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $359,700

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

peeterv / iStock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina (28215)

January 2024 home value: $340,688

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $358,744

©Redfin

Lawrenceville, Georgia (30046)

January 2024 home value: $338,864

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $375,735

TrongNguyen / Getty Images

Gainesville, Georgia ($292,276)

January 2024 home value: $341,595

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $463,225

Pictured: Atlanta

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

Springdale, Arkansas (72762)

January 2024 home value: $342,955

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $360,446

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida (33604)

January 2024 home value: $320,358

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $424,681

Linda White Wolf / Shutterstock.com

Temple Terrace, Florida (33617)

January 2024 home value: $329,329

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $407,981

DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images

Zephyrhills, Florida (33541)

January 2024 home value: $340,733

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $376,374

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Temple Terrace, Florida (33637)

January 2024 home value: $324,907

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $426,656

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

©Shutterstock.com

Savannah, Georgia (31419)

January 2024 home value: $300,960

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $464,622

Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

Johnson City, Tennessee (37615)

January 2024 home value: $324,451

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $426,058

J. Michael Jones / iStock.com

Mebane, North Carolina (27302)

January 2024 home value: $339,419

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $374,923

Pictured: Burlington, North Carolina

Meinzahn / iStock.com

Wilmington, North Carolina (28401)

January 2024 home value: $297,308

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $462,012

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lenoir City, Tennessee (37771)

January 2024 home value: $291,760

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $459,385

Pictured: Knoxville, Tennessee

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Athens, Georgia (30605)

January 2024 home value: $313,768

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $442,573

©Shutterstock.com

Spring Hill, Florida (34609)

January 2024 home value: $327,112

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $425,500

epantha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clinton, Tennessee (37716)

January 2024 home value: $289,215

Year it will become too expensive: 2032

2032 projected home value: $485,887

Craig McCausland / iStock.com

Little River, South Carolina (29566)

January 2024 home value: $339,066

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $373,820

Pictured: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marietta, Georgia (30008)

January 2024 home value: $332,392

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $407,111

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina (28213)

January 2024 home value: $332,255

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $406,944

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina (28214)

January 2024 home value: $328,610

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $425,424

Wirestock / Getty Images

Gastonia, North Carolina (28056)

January 2024 home value: $328,610

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $425,424

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina (28217)

January 2024 home value: $313,171

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $464,709

Jill Lang / Shutterstock.com

Angier, North Carolina (27501)

January 2024 home value: $324,860

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $422,570

Pictured: Raleigh, North Carolina

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images

Winchester, Tennessee (37398)

January 2024 home value: $308,796

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $461,258

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Seymour, Tennessee (37865)

January 2024 home value: $336,087

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $408,515

Pictured: Knoxville, Tennessee

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newport, North Carolina (28570)

January 2024 home value: $317,375

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $464,750

Jeff Gunn / Flickr.com

Rincon, Georgia (31326)

January 2024 home value: $311,038

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $461,544

Pictured: Savannah, Georgia

JillLang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Concord, North Carolina (28025)

January 2024 home value: $331,732

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $425,403

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Highpoint, Florida (33760)

January 2024 home value: $340,903

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $374,415

Pictured: Saint Petersburg, Florida

alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Largo, Florida (33771)

January 2024 home value: $327,802

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $444,331

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Homosassa, Florida (34446)

January 2024 home value: $330,666

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $424,037

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fairburn, Georgia (30213)

January 2024 home value: $333,729

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $405,650

Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock.com

Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee (37379)

January 2024 home value: $321,259

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $440,452

Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennessee

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fayetteville, Arkansas (72704)

January 2024 home value: $333,532

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $425,681

Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

Cape Coral, Florida (33909)

January 2024 home value: $342,649

Year it will become too expensive: 2025

2025 projected home value: $358,753

JENNIFER E. WOLF / Getty Images

Monroe, Georgia (30655)

January 2024 home value: $336,052

Year it will become too expensive: 2028

2028 projected home value: $406,920

Carl Banks / Getty Images

Manchester, Tennessee (37355)

January 2024 home value: $288,218

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $508,005

Ken Badgley / Getty Images

Weeki Wachee, Florida (34613)

January 2024 home value: $322,538

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $462,998

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina (28216)

January 2024 home value: $319,122

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $461,148

digidreamgrafix / iStock.com

Rock Hill, South Carolina (29732)

January 2024 home value: $341,037

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $373,848

Susilyn / Shutterstock.com

Polk City, Florida (33868)

January 2024 home value: $321,514

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $461,529

Pictured: Lakeland, Florida

Italo Paulino / Shutterstock.com

Kissimmee, Florida (34743)

January 2024 home value: $342,425

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $374,653

GreenStock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston, Tennessee (37763)

January 2024 home value: $300,950

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $504,147

Paulbr / Getty Images

Winder, Georgia (30680)

January 2024 home value: $324,532

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $459,702

Mathew Cowger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lake City, Florida (32024)

January 2024 home value: $294,946

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $502,553

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

York, South Carolina (29745)

January 2024 home value: $326,989

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $460,107

©Shutterstock.com

Stanley, North Carolina (28164)

January 2024 home value: $333,282

Year it will become too expensive: 2030

2030 projected home value: $441,550

Pictured: Charlotte, North Carolina

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cookeville, Tennessee (38506)

January 2024 home value: $305,916

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $503,821

©Shutterstock.com

Saint Petersburg, Florida (33709)

January 2024 home value: $326,806

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $459,849

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marietta, Georgia (30060)

January 2024 home value: $329,660

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $460,782

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Red Bank, Tennessee (37415)

January 2024 home value: $302,455

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $502,379

Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennessee

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Lowell, Arkansas (72745)

January 2024 home value: $313,968

Year it will become too expensive: 2032

2032 projected home value: $478,200

Pictured: Fayetteville, Arkansas

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Pinellas Park, Florida (33782)

January 2024 home value: $329,138

Year it will become too expensive: 2031

2031 projected home value: $460,051

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas, Georgia (30157)

January 2024 home value: $319,812

Year it will become too expensive: 2032

2032 projected home value: $479,757

Kathleen, Georgia (31047)

January 2024 home value: $337,597

Year it will become too expensive: 2029

2029 projected home value: $422,724

Pictured: Atlanta

Skyhobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina (28212)

January 2024 home value: $317,585

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $501,190

Lisa-Blue / Getty Images

Hiram, Georgia (30141)

January 2024 home value: $317,337

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $500,798

Pictured: Atlanta

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McDonough, Georgia (30253)

January 2024 home value: $326,306

Year it will become too expensive: 2032

2032 projected home value: $478,442

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Pinellas Park, Florida (33781)

January 2024 home value: $322,510

Year it will become too expensive: 2033

2033 projected home value: $500,318

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Locust Grove, Georgia (30248)

January 2024 home value: $331,160

Year it will become too expensive: 2032

2032 projected home value: $478,203

Pictured: Atlanta

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida (32246)

January 2024 home value: $343,368

Year it will become too expensive: 2026

2026 projected home value: $373,532

Photo disclaimer: Photos may not depict the exact ZIP code.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and decline over 10 years using Zillow’s January 2024-25 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 1,635 ZIP codes in the Southern United States (AL, AR, DE, DC, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, nd WV) that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” For each Southern ZIP code, GOBankingRates found the following: (1) year the Southern ZIP code will become a “place you could no longer afford”; (2) projected home value for that year; and (3) U.S. average projected home value for that year. NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Feb. 12, 2024.

