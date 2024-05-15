In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford To Travel to These Places

Aleh Varanishcha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traveling has always been a luxury, to some extent — plane tickets, car rentals, frequent dining out and souvenir shopping can all add up to a hefty price tag — but there have always been ways to travel on a budget, whether it’s backpacking or just opting for a cheap hotel.

Explore More: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

For You: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Even so, as wealth inequality continues to grow around the world and luxury experiences become more prevalent, some destinations are growing so expensive that they will soon be completely out of reach for the average tourist, if they aren’t already.

Key West, Florida

Home to gorgeous beaches, lively nightlife, six-toed cats and a famously laid-back vibe, it’s no surprise that Key West has been a top destination for decades. According to Wayne Kask, travel writer and the CEO of Discover West Central Florida, Key West’s popularity has finally started pushing prices out of reach of the average traveler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Key West has always felt like paradise to me. But after my last trip, I couldn’t ignore the obvious signs that Key West is no longer an affordable haven for us regular travelers,” said Kask. “The hotel prices had skyrocketed, and dining out put a huge dent in my budget.

“All the celebrity cachet and exclusive appeal might be great for wealthy visitors. But for those of us trying not to break the bank just to experience some tropical magic, it’s endlessly frustrating. Key West was always meant to be enjoyed by everyone. But soon, only the affluent few will be able to afford her paradise.”

Try This: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Napa, California

While California has a number of wine regions, the Napa Valley is by far the most famous — and the most popular among tourists. Napa made its reputation in part by being a bit more accessible and less stuffy about wine than its European equivalents, but Tim Schmidt, travel expert and the founder of travel blog All World, said those laid-back days are gone.

Story continues

“I fondly remember leisurely strolling the vineyards and tasting any vintage I wanted right from the barrel. That was my happy place! But now? Those carefree-tasting days seem like a distant memory,” he said. “Today, a visit to a winery can set you back over $50 per person in tasting fees alone, with some high-end establishments even requiring reservations for a mere sip. What was once a spontaneous, enjoyable experience has morphed into a formal, budget-draining affair.”

Dubrovnik, Croatia

The Dalmatia region of Croatia has long been one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Mediterranean, although it’s not nearly as well known to American travelers. According to Giacomo Piva, travel industry analyst and co-founder of the international luggage storage company Radical Storage, that’s no longer the case.

“Thanks to the incredible success of the TV show ‘Game of Thrones’ that was filmed in this city, Dubrovnik has become a very popular tourist destination, which has consequently brought a boom in the prices, in order to preserve the natural beauty of the landscapes and the historical sites of the city,” Piva said.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast, another Mediterranean tourist spot famed for its stunning views and picturesque cliffside villages, is an extremely popular destination for good reason. Emme Parrish of the travel services company The Table Less Traveled said that this popularity is reshaping the coast and making it less accessible.

“This area is no longer the ‘quiet, quaint, cute’ little charming villages of the past. Because of its popularity, hotels and Airbnbs book up early, and they are expensive,” she explained. “We’ve seen costs rise more than 4x for some hotels in the area — and that doesn’t necessarily mean their property or services have improved. In addition to the rising costs, many locals are opting to move out of the area to rent their places in town to tourists, and to live in less expensive areas. That means you’ll see fewer locals, and more tourists, and you won’t get as much of that ‘local’ essence.”

Venice, Italy

One of the most iconic tourist destinations in the world, mention Venice to just about anyone, and it will immediately conjure up images of narrow streets with buildings rising high on either side, undercut by the canals full of gondolas and singing. Venice has also become famously overcrowded with ever-rising prices — the city has even begun charging a daily entrance fee in an attempt to reduce crowding.

“Venice… is well known for its romantic canals, historical buildings and vibrant cultural heritage and has always been a dream destination for tourists from all corners of the world. Nevertheless, it has also led to overcrowding and a rise in prices, which keep on becoming more expensive by the day and thus inaccessible to budget travelers who would want to visit,” said Sushant Yadav of the travel agency Travelosei.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford To Travel to These Places