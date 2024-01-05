LensCrafters class action lawsuit over AcccuFits has $39 million payout: See if you qualify

If you have purchased glasses from a LensCrafters store in the last 10 years, you may be entitled to a cut of the proposed $39 million class action settlement.

The lawsuit, which was filed in New York, alleges that the eyewear retailer made false claims regarding its AccuFit system, a digital measurement system said to give customers “clearer, crisper vision.”

A single payment will be offered to LensCrafters customers nationwide who purchased prescription eyeglasses from September 2013 to September 2023 after opting into AccuFit.

Here’s what you should know about the potential settlement.

What should I know about the class action lawsuit filed against LensCrafters?

Both parties chose resolve the lawsuit by agreeing to a proposed settlement, which has yet to be approved by the court.

LensCrafters has denied any wrongdoing despite the pending settlement, stating the company stands behind the quality of its prescription eyewear. The company went on to say that it never “made material misrepresentations about AccuFit or its manufacturing process,” according to court documents.

“LensCrafters believes in the superiority of AccuFit measurements and the benefits this service provides to customers,” court documents stated.

LensCrafters also alleged the company did not charge for the service or increase prices in connection with the use of AccuFit, which was a complimentary service.

Customers who choose to participate in the class-action lawsuit waive the right to sue LensCrafters at a later date.

Who is eligible to receive the settlement payment?

The class-action lawsuit settlement includes any and all U.S. customers that purchased prescription eyeglasses from Sept. 5, 2013 to Sept. 20, 2023 after being fitted with AccuFit.

Anyone affiliated with LensCrafters or the ongoing class-action lawsuit have been excluded from the class, making them ineligible to receive a settlement payment.

Each eligible customer will qualify for up to $50 for each pair of prescription eyeglasses purchased from LensCrafters.

Story continues

Free Money: Who is eligible for $100 million Verizon class action settlement? Here's what to know

How do I file a claim?

In order to be eligible to receive a settlement payment, customers must complete a claim form no later than April 26, 2024. If you don’t fill out a valid claim form by the deadline, you will not receive a payment.

Those who don't file a claim will also lose any rights to sue LensCrafters over these issues and be legally bound by the all orders and judgements the court makes on the lawsuit.

You can fill out a claim form online or fill out and mail a copy of the claim form to: AccuFit Class Action Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324, by April 26, 2024.

Here are some important deadlines to keep in mind:

Objection deadline is Monday, Jan. 24

Exclusion deadline is Monday, Feb. 5

Final approval hearing is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26

Claim deadline is Friday, April 26

For additional information on how to object or exclude yourself from the class-action lawsuit against LensCrafters, visit the Kroll website.

Chocolate Problems: Florida woman sues Hershey over Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins packaging not being 'cute'

When will I receive my settlement payment?

The settlement payments will not be sent out until the proposed settlement agreement is approved in court, including any objections or appeals that may come up.

Its unclear when an objection or appeal might be resolved, the website stated.

Any further details or updates regarding the settlement payment will be posted on the website. Customers can also contact the settlement administrator by phone (833)-933-8668, via email info@accufitclassaction.com, or through the mail.

What is a class action lawsuit?

A class-action lawsuit involves a person, also known as a class representative who sues on behalf of themselves and other people who have similar grievances, or claims.

Once a class action lawsuit is approved, every member of the group, or class is awarded with the exception of anyone who opts out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LensCrafters AccuFit class action lawsuit has $39 million settlement