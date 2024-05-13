LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 11, 2024

Operator: Good morning, and thank you for your participation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call will be recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Lee Roth of Burns McClellan. Mr. Roth, please go ahead.

Lee Roth: Thanks, Gavin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the LENSAR First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing an overview of the company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. A copy of this release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lenzar.com. Joining me on the call today is Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, who will review the company's recent business and operational progress. Following his comments, Tom Staab, Chief Financial Officer of LENSAR, who will provide an overview of the company's financial highlights for the first quarter before we turn the call back over to the operator for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information as well as information on our anticipated performance and/or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied during this call. You should not place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For additional information, including a detailed discussion of the company's risk factors, please refer to our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed on our website.

In addition, this call contains time-sensitive information accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, May 9, 2024. LENSAR undertakes no obligation to revise or otherwise update any forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this live call. With that, it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to LENSAR's Chief Executive Officer, Nick Curtis. Nick?

Nicholas Curtis: Thank you, Lee, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2024 conference call. We've had a great start to the year, having realized 28% revenue growth and 25% procedure growth compared to the first quarter of 2023. This performance was fueled by the continued adoption and increased productivity of ALLY in the U.S. market. Through the first three months of 2024, we placed 10 ALLY systems, increasing the ALLY installed base to approximately 65 with a backlog of three systems as of the end of the quarter. Football has been characterized as a game of inches. To emphasize the point and borrowing the analogy to describe our capital equipment with recurring revenue business model and the criticality of timing.

To this point, our success has been measured by the number of system placements in a quarter. Given the long sales cycle, the difference a few days can have was never more clear than it is as we moved into Q2. With that in mind, I'm very pleased to report that we have accelerated the positive momentum achieved in the first quarter with a record start to the Q2, whereby we signed contracts for an additional 18 ALLY systems. While we do not expect all these systems will be placed in the second quarter, we do expect these installations to be completed by the third quarter and begin to build and compound the recurring revenue growth in procedures later this year and beyond. We're extremely proud of what we've accomplished to date, and I believe this is the start of a strong quarterly growth in placements and procedure revenue.

Heretofore, ALLY has only been marketed in the U.S. as we await additional regulatory approvals. Despite selling into a single market, LENSAR has been able to achieve strong top line growth and gain significant market share based on the compelling value proposition of ALLY. U.S. sales pipeline activity and system utilization have steadily increased, and we look forward to offering ALLY in other markets, especially Europe. Although ALLY is not widely available outside the U.S., surgeons in Europe, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong are awaiting regulatory clearance and commercial availability in their home countries, and our distributors are preparing to make ALLY available quickly after receipt of marketing authorizations. We expect additional regulatory clearances before the end of 2024.

At the recent ASCRS Annual Meeting in Boston, we had our highest level of surgeon engagement in the company's history, completing nearly 100 ALLY demos. In the femtosecond laser cataract session, eight of nine presentations were from LENSAR surgeons, including one which was voted best presentation of the session. Many of the presentations in the session highlighted the clinical outcomes associated with managing astigmatism and increased efficiency-related benefits of ALLY and overall enthusiasm towards the technology is continuing to grow. We presented 14 papers in total at the conference as we continue to be recognized as the innovation leader in laser refractive cataract surgery. As we've described in the past, LENSAR is focused on three key aspects in the delivery of ALLY.

We're focused on delivering technology that enables much higher efficiencies, better outcomes and enhancing the experience for surgeons, staff and their patients in the refractive cataract procedures. By delivering on these objectives, LENSAR is empowering surgeons to either significantly increase their revenue and EBITDA opportunity or decrease their overhead costs while improving staff and patient satisfaction. At the same, profitability of cataract practices is under pressure, given significant reduction in standard cataract surgery reimbursement and the next CMS reevaluation coming in 2025. With patients paying for a portion of surgery out of pocket, they increasingly demand and expect superb service and outcomes. The ability to maximize productivity and increase patient throughput is becoming more important than ever, while also continually producing better outcomes and happy patients.

Recently, we published data from several time and motion studies, demonstrating the potential for significant ALLY time savings to physicians, staff and patients, resulting in up to an additional $0.5 million annual revenue opportunity to the ASC as well as an approximate $350,000 increase in annual revenue to the physician. In addition, the potential to have improved surgical outcomes and almost an hour time savings to the patient's total time spent in the ASC for their cataract surgery generates happier patients to accompany the financial benefit realized by the surgeons and facilities. The ALLY value proposition provides a win-win for both the patient and the increasing number of practices that are choosing to integrate ALLY into their surgical armamentarium.

For example, one of our practices reported that comparing conversion rates during their first eight months of using ALLY System versus the eight months prior using an older competitive device, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery procedure conversions at their practice increased more than 4x. Based on market scope data around average surgeon charges for femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery to the patient, we forecast that ALLY contributed approximately $0.75 million in additional revenue for this practice in just eight months. Better efficiencies, outcomes and improving the experience are yielding more satisfied patients and higher revenue for the practice. As we disclosed in this morning's press release, according to MarketScope, ALLY adoption and utilization led to an additional 1.5% gain in LENSAR [ph] share of the U.S. femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery procedure market in the first quarter.

We have gained share each quarter since the launch of ALLY, picking up a total of 4.3% in the U.S. procedure share -- market share since launching ALLY. Our market share gain in Q1 2024 marked our highest ever single quarter increase. While we have clearly been successful in capturing a larger piece of the femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgical procedures performed by taking market share from our competitors and increasing conversion rates, our longer-range objective is to also grow the overall femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery market by converting more femto-naive practices and ALLY representing a much larger percentage of the 31 million annual cataract procedures performed. As we continue to replace the older end-of-life competitive laser systems in the market, we expect to see these phenomena continue to grow over time.

The cataract surgery market is undeniably large, yet femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery continues to account for a small percentage of total procedures. There are several contributing factors, but the inherent limiting inefficiencies and lack of compelling outcomes data in managing astigmatism associated with the legacy technology are the most influential factors. LENSAR is committed to be a surgeon-centric technology company, and ALLY was specifically designed with these factors in mind. As I speak with you today, I have a deep confidence that in discussions with many surgeons, LENSAR is indeed receiving their nod of approval that we are addressing to continue to mitigate previous issues and concerns they've had with other first-generation technologies.

LENSAR with our next-generation system ALLY has clearly demonstrated practices increase their utilization of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgical procedures as compared to practices previously using first-generation technologies. Our increasing market share is also further validation. We're successfully converting previously loyal competitive system users as well as introducing femto-naive surgeons and bringing back surgeons who had abandoned or lost interest in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery due to limitations in first-generation technology. We believe the conditions in the ever-evolving cataract surgery market are creating a perfect storm for ALLY that will drive growth in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery as a percentage of total procedures and LENSAR is optimally positioned to accelerate its market share gains in parallel with this anticipated broader market growth.

Now let me turn the call over to Tom to cover our financial highlights for the quarter. Tom?

Thomas Staab: Thank you, Nick. Our first quarter 2024 financial results are included in our press release issued earlier this morning but I'd like to make some brief remarks on certain items to provide additional detail on clarity. Revenue was $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 28% increase and strong growth. This growth was generated off a solid foundation of ALLY system placements and strong procedure growth of greater than 20% in all three of our operating regions. ALLY Systems sales and worldwide procedure volume were the largest contributors to our revenue increase but we saw increases in all revenue lines. I do want to remind you that we are only marketing ALLY in the United States until we are granted EU clearance.

While our growth trajectory since the ALLY launch has been impressive, we expect placement numbers to increase rapidly and significantly once we receive marketing authorization in Europe. Though any regulatory process is inherently uncertain, we continue to believe we will receive approval this year. Gross margin for the quarter was $5.7 million representing a gross margin of 53% compared to $4.3 million and 52% gross margin realized in the first quarter of 2023. Our gross margin was strong this quarter. However, we expect a higher concentration of ALLY sales in product mix to decrease our gross margin percentage in future quarters. For the year, we continue to expect a gross margin percentage of approximately 50%. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.5 million compared to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The decrease in operating expenses was primarily attributable to lower R&D and administrative costs, partially offset by higher expenses associated with the expansion of our commercial team. We will continue to expand our commercial team to accelerate our recent market share gains and ALLY placement successes. Net loss for the quarter was $2.2 million or $0.19 loss per share, reflecting a significant improvement over a $4.3 million loss and a $0.40 loss per share in the first quarter of 2023. Our net loss in both dollars and per share decreased 50% from the first quarter of 2023. We expect this trend to continue and expect to see operating breakeven quarters late this year and into 2025. As of March 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $19.1 million as compared to $24.6 million at December 31, 2023.

Cash used in the first quarter was $5.4 million. As a reminder, we are a seasonal business and the first quarter usually represents a lower level of revenue and a higher use of cash than other quarters of the year. Now I'd like to turn the call over to the operator, and we look forward to answering your questions.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.