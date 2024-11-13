Lenders raise mortgage rates as Budget fallout hits homeowners

Row of Victorian-era houses in a terraced street

Major lenders including NatWest and Nationwide have raised their fixed-rate mortgages as market fallout from the Budget “ripples” into pricing.

Santander, HSBC and Virgin Money are also upping the rates on some of their loans as the cost of borrowing rises as traders expect interest rates to fall more slowly than previously thought.

Gilt yields have risen sharply since the Budget, increasing UK government borrowing costs and impacting swap rates – the main pricing mechanism for fixed-rate mortgages. As a result, lenders have been repricing their loans by up to 0.35pc.

Michelle Lawson, of broker Lawson Financial, said: “The delayed ripple effects from the Budget seem to be trickling through now. This appears to be a spectacular own-goal from Labour.”

There is also concern that extra costs for businesses following the Budget, such as the minimum wage uplift and the National Insurance rise, could be passed on to consumers.

Furthermore, Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, has warned that global and domestic uncertainty could push inflation back up, requiring the bank to keep rates higher for longer. Analysis by the Office for Budget Responsibility found mortgage rates would jump to 3.7pc in 2024 and then 4.5pc in 2027.

Last week, the Bank of England cut the base rate to 4.75pc but struck a cautious note. Mr Bailey added that further rate cuts would be “gradual”. Fixed mortgage rates fell at the end of summer in expectation of rate cuts. There are no further reductions expected until spring, after previous hopes of a second cut before the end of the year. This has led to fears that the property market will be subdued going into 2025.

Despite this, borrowers with a tracker mortgage will see their mortgage payments reduce as the variable rate follows the movement of the Bank Rate. The average homeowner on a tracker mortgage will see their monthly payments fall by £28.98, according to UK Finance.

Hina Bhudia, partner at estate agency Knight Frank Finance, said: “It often takes one large lender to prompt a broader shift in mortgage pricing and announcements of rate hikes are now coming thick and fast. The moves we’re seeing aren’t small either – often about 0.3pc, which will be enough to suppress housing market activity as we move towards the end of the year.

“We’ll need a real and enduring change in the inflation outlook for mortgage rates to begin falling again, which means the recovery is on pause for now.”

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 5.44pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts. The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 5.17pc.