Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,318.90
    -5.41 (-0.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,078.18
    +8.65 (+0.17%)
     

  • DOW

    38,972.41
    -96.82 (-0.25%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7392
    -0.0013 (-0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.46
    -0.41 (-0.52%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    76,975.43
    +3,130.02 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,039.30
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,056.11
    +27.14 (+1.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3150
    +0.0160 (+0.37%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,015.50
    -5.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.43
    -0.31 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,683.02
    -1.28 (-0.02%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6813
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS CLOSE MIXED WHILE BITCOIN SURGES

Stocks have lost some momentum as the focus turns to inflation data later this week

Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.9 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $429.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $113 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $505 million to $510 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMND