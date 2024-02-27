Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.9 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $429.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $113 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $505 million to $510 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMND