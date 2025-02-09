LEM Holding Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

LEM Holding (VTX:LEHN) Third Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF74.3m (down 20% from 3Q 2024).

Net income: CHF3.51m (down 71% from 3Q 2024).

Profit margin: 4.7% (down from 13% in 3Q 2024). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: CHF3.08.

LEM Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Electronic industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for LEM Holding (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

