LEM Holding And 2 Other Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are keenly observing the implications of rate cuts and economic resilience. Amid these dynamics, dividend stocks like LEM Holding offer potential stability and income, appealing to those seeking consistent returns in volatile times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.17% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.26% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.08% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.26% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.35% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.89% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.77% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.24% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1953 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: LEM Holding SA, along with its subsidiaries, offers solutions for measuring electrical parameters across various regions including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America with a market cap of CHF841.68 million.

Operations: LEM Holding SA generates its revenue from providing electrical parameter measurement solutions across diverse regions such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America.

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

LEM Holding's dividend yield of 6.77% ranks in the top 25% of Swiss market payers, and its dividends have been stable over the past decade. However, recent earnings results show a significant decline, with net income dropping to CHF 8.58 million from CHF 43.4 million year-on-year, raising concerns about sustainability as dividends are not covered by free cash flows and the company has a high debt level.

SWX:LEHN Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mobilezone Holding AG, along with its subsidiaries, offers mobile and fixed-line telephony, television, and internet services for various network operators in Germany and Switzerland with a market cap of CHF437.43 million.

Operations: Mobilezone Holding AG generates revenue primarily from its operations in Germany, contributing CHF727.71 million, and Switzerland, adding CHF291.80 million.