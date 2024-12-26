LEM Holding And 2 Other Dividend Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are keenly observing the implications of rate cuts and economic resilience. Amid these dynamics, dividend stocks like LEM Holding offer potential stability and income, appealing to those seeking consistent returns in volatile times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.17%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.08%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.35%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.89%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.77%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.24%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1953 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.
LEM Holding
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: LEM Holding SA, along with its subsidiaries, offers solutions for measuring electrical parameters across various regions including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America with a market cap of CHF841.68 million.
Operations: LEM Holding SA generates its revenue from providing electrical parameter measurement solutions across diverse regions such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America.
Dividend Yield: 6.8%
LEM Holding's dividend yield of 6.77% ranks in the top 25% of Swiss market payers, and its dividends have been stable over the past decade. However, recent earnings results show a significant decline, with net income dropping to CHF 8.58 million from CHF 43.4 million year-on-year, raising concerns about sustainability as dividends are not covered by free cash flows and the company has a high debt level.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of LEM Holding with our comprehensive dividend report here.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility LEM Holding's shares may be trading at a discount.
mobilezone holding ag
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Mobilezone Holding AG, along with its subsidiaries, offers mobile and fixed-line telephony, television, and internet services for various network operators in Germany and Switzerland with a market cap of CHF437.43 million.
Operations: Mobilezone Holding AG generates revenue primarily from its operations in Germany, contributing CHF727.71 million, and Switzerland, adding CHF291.80 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.9%
Mobilezone Holding AG offers a dividend yield of 4.89%, placing it in the top 25% of Swiss market payers, with stable dividends per share over the past decade. Despite this stability, dividends have not grown and are covered by earnings (79.1% payout ratio) and cash flows (80.9% cash payout ratio). The company maintains a favorable price-to-earnings ratio of 9x compared to the Swiss market average but faces challenges with high debt levels relative to operating cash flow.
-
Take a closer look at mobilezone holding ag's potential here in our dividend report.
-
Our valuation report here indicates mobilezone holding ag may be undervalued.
NS United Kaiun Kaisha
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. operates in marine transportation services both domestically and internationally through its subsidiaries, with a market cap of ¥92.85 billion.
Operations: NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. generates revenue through its marine transportation services and related activities across Japan and international markets.
Dividend Yield: 5.8%
NS United Kaiun Kaisha offers a dividend yield of 5.84%, ranking it in the top 25% of JP market payers. The dividends are well-covered by earnings (21.9% payout ratio) and cash flows (39% cash payout ratio). However, the dividend track record is unstable with volatility over the past decade despite some growth. Trading at 56.7% below estimated fair value, it presents potential value but carries risks due to its unreliable dividend history.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of NS United Kaiun Kaisha stock in this dividend report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, NS United Kaiun Kaisha's share price might be too pessimistic.
Make It Happen
-
Gain an insight into the universe of 1953 Top Dividend Stocks by clicking here.
-
Invested in any of these stocks? Simplify your portfolio management with Simply Wall St and stay ahead with our alerts for any critical updates on your stocks.
-
Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.
Ready For A Different Approach?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SWX:LEHN SWX:MOZN and TSE:9110.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com