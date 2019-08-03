Leicester City, check. Everton, check. eToro goes football crazy

English Premier League football club Leicester City FC has renewed its partnership with multi-asset and cryptocurrency investment platform eToro.

The two inked a sponsorship deal at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, which saw eToro become an official club partner. The agreement was the Premier League’s first deal paid using Bitcoin.

“The relationship last season was a really positive one so we’re pleased to renew the partnership and continue our work with such an exciting, innovative industry leader,” says Harj Hir, Head of Partnerships at Leicester City.

“The global reach of eToro is huge and we hope to further strengthen our relations with them as we embark on our second season together in 2019/20.”

Iqbal V. Gandham, eToro UK Managing Director, adds: “We’re proud to be the Premier League’s biggest club sponsor and are delighted to be partnering with Leicester City once more. Working with six clubs for the second year in a row demonstrates our commitment to our customers, and to the fans. We want to open up our club partnerships for all and to use this celebration to enable smart insights into transfer dealings from industry experts, just like our market leading investment platform.”

Everton FC

eToro also recently signed a partnership agreement with another Premier League club, Everton FC. It will now be Everton’s “official online trading partner”, giving it access to Everton’s marketing assets and a presence at home stadium Goodison Park on matchdays.

Alan McTavish, Commercial Director at Everton Football Club, commented: “We look forward to developing our partnership and are excited to see what can be achieved by bringing blockchain technology into the world of football.”

