Lego to replace oil in bricks with more expensive plastic

Lego uses around 2kg of petroleum to make 1kg of bricks - Kristen Norman/AP Content Services for The LEGO Group

Lego is paying over the odds to buy more environmentally-friendly plastic in a race to strip fossil fuels from its bricks, the company has announced.

The Danish toy maker on Wednesday said it was buying more plastic resin made from renewable materials after struggling to find an alternative material for its bricks.

The company tested more than 600 materials without identifying one that could do the same job as plastic.

Instead, Lego is paying as much as 60pc more for more eco-friendly plastics compared to so-called “virgin” plastic, derived directly from fossil fuels such as crude oil.

Niels B Christiansen, chief executive, insisted the higher raw material costs would not mean higher prices.

He said: “With a family owner committed to sustainability, it’s a privilege that we can pay extra for the raw materials without having to charge customers extra.”

Mr Christiansen said prices would not rise as a result of the change in material - MICHAEL DROST-HANSEN/AFP

Virgin plastics require a ready source of oil and are seen as bad for the environment as they encourage extraction. Lego uses around 2kg of petroleum to make 1kg of bricks.

To reduce its carbon footprint, the company has turned to plastics derived from pre-existing products, such as cooking oils.

It is now paying a premium for these products after struggling to find a new material that would allow it to stop using plastic altogether.

Lego is racing to hit its target of making all its toys from renewable and recycled materials by 2032.

It tested “hundreds and hundreds” of substances but said last year it had been unable to find a “magic material” that had a smaller carbon footprint.

The company has also struggled with using recycled plastics. It was forced to abandon plans to use recycled bottles for its bricks after realising the process would have led to higher carbon emissions than its current set-up.

Plastics derived from renewable sources made up 22pc of all the resin Lego bought in the first six months of the year, up from 12pc last year. It aims to buy half of all its plastic from renewable sources “in the coming years”, the company said.

Lego tested more than 600 materials without finding an alternative to plastic - Lego

Lego typically makes the majority of its bricks with a plastic known as ABS, which is formed through heating petroleum at a very high heat. This plastic is particularly good for the toy bricks as it is durable and has what it calls “clutch power”, where it can be clipped apart and together easily.

The toy maker has started to look at using more sustainable oils in the process, including creating plastic by heating bio-waste such as cooking oil or food industry waste fat.

The industry remains relatively small. Fossil fuels are used to create around 90pc of all the plastic in the world.

Lego also revealed its operating profits jumped to a record high of 8.1bn kroner (£910m) in the first six months of the year, up 26pc on last year. Its sales were up 14pc, even as the rest of the toy market remained stagnant.

The company said it planned to open around 100 stores this year, taking its total number to 1,100.

Mr Christiansen said Lego’s focus had shifted to the US and European markets amid softness in China, saying: “We are opening slightly fewer stores in China right now because we see that consumers there are holding back a bit.”