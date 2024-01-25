Lego to look at future London office options

Lego sells collections such as Star Wars products (Lego )

Lego is looking at the potential for a new London headquarters in the future, appointing a firm to advise on options should the toymaker need to significantly build up its office presence in the capital.

The toy bricks maker, whose products include Star Wars and Harry Potter kits, has reportedly appointed property agent JLL to search for between 150,000 -200,000 sq ft of office space in London.

Large companies typically look at plans for potential moves well in advance to prepare for a scenario where they may want to expand space in the future, although it is not uncommon for businesses to remain where they are.

Property news website EG, which revealed the appointment, said Lego currently occupies around 48,000 sq ft across two buildings near Chancery Lane station and it also uses around 30,000 sq ft in Slough.

A Lego Group spokesperson said: “We routinely review all aspects of our business to make sure we’re best placed to continue to reach more children with Lego play. We have no news to share right now.”

JLL declined to comment.

A number of employers are looking at future workspace options in the capital and landlords have reported high demand for top quality buildings, even if staff are not in every day with hybrid working remaining popular.

EG's Radius data shows City lettings in the final quarter of 2023 almost doubled year on year to 2.9 million sq ft, led by a large HSBC deal, and West End take-up rose by roughly a third to hit 1.6m sq ft.