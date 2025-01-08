Lego’s New Take on the C8 Chevy Corvette Isn't Exactly a Dead Ringer

LEGO®



Lego offers a massive catalog of vehicle models for fans of all ages. Whether it's the highly detailed Icon Series offerings like the McLaren MP4/4 or the incredible number of Speed Champion models, chances are there's a Lego version of the car you’re currently lusting over. Some sets are more accurate in their homage to their inspirations, however, while others are a little less true to life. The brand’s latest Technic-branded take on the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, now on the Lego website, might fall into that latter category.

The Lego Technic Corvette Stingray is a 732-piece set, which features items like a “functional” V-8 engine under the rear decklid and a differential between the wheels. The C8 set measures in at just over 3.0 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide, and 10.5-inches long. It’s not quite as large as the 3778-piece Daytona SP3 from 2022, but it's a sizable model. Builders can even turn the front wheels via a knob on the roof (which admittedly does a lot to upset the looks of the car).

LEGO®

That said, there is some weirdness to the overall appearance. The profile is hard to distinguish as a Corvette, though it does do a fairly good impression from the rear ¾ view. The rear spoiler is likely attempting to replicate the Z51 unit's shape, but it kind of comes across as a Z06 part to this 'Vette fan's eyes. The designers seemed to think so too, as the C8 Z06 is the car shown on this Stingray model’s box. That’s an easy mistake to make — but one the Corvette community will surely suss out.

The Lego Technic Chevrolet Corvette is currently available for pre-order, with sales slated to ship starting March 1. Customers will also be able to use this car in the game Asphalt Legends Unite, where models like the Lego McLaren Senna GTR are currently playable. Let us know which vehicle needs a Lego set next down below.

