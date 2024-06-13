Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,723.51
    -238.04 (-1.08%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,428.58
    +7.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • DOW

    38,634.57
    -77.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7276
    -0.0013 (-0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.48
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,886.38
    -3,046.85 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.29
    +8.34 (+0.59%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,317.10
    -37.70 (-1.60%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,035.26
    -21.84 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2500
    -0.0450 (-1.05%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,656.44
    +48.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.07
    +0.03 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,163.67
    -51.81 (-0.63%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,720.47
    -156.24 (-0.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6773
    +0.0034 (+0.50%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED AS DOW WEIGHS; NASDAQ GAINS

Bitcoin sinks 4% to hover at US$66,500 per token

Legault government pursuing controversial 'third link' in Quebec City

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is moving ahead with a controversial transportation project in the provincial capital.

Premier François Legault announced today his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.

Legault says the so-called "third link" is important for economic security, in case one of the two existing bridges were to close.

The announcement comes a day after Quebec’s pension fund manager — Caisse de dépôt — released a report saying a third link is not justified and would barely reduce car traffic.

The government abandoned the project last year but revived it after losing a Quebec City byelection in the fall.

Legault is also giving the green light to a multibillion-dollar tramway project in the capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press