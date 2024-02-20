Russian hackers locked out of their own website as police and FBI launch cyber raid

Lockbit's website has been replaced with a notice that says it is now 'under the control of law enforcement'

A Russia-linked cyber gang responsible for hacking Royal Mail has been locked out of its own website after a cyber raid by the FBI and Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Lockbit’s website was taken down late on Monday night and replaced with a notice that said it is now “under the control of law enforcement”.

On Tuesday, police investigators claimed to have broken into the gang’s IT systems, frozen 200 cryptocurrency accounts linked to the group and made multiple arrests.

The crackdown was a joint operation between the FBI, NCA and Europol to disrupt a hacking group that has targeted some of the West’s biggest businesses and extorted hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years.

It comes more than a year after Lockbit, a criminal gang widely believed to have ties with Russia, hacked Royal Mail and knocked out its international delivery service for weeks.

A Lockbit attack on Royal Mail disrupted deliveries in January 2023

American prosecutors said Lockbit had extorted a total of $120m (£95m) from victims in the US alone.

Graeme Biggar, director general of the NCA, said: “As of today, Lockbit are locked out. We have damaged the capability and most notably, the credibility of a group that depended on secrecy and anonymity.”

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said: “The National Crime Agency’s world leading expertise has delivered a major blow to the people behind the most prolific ransomware strain in the world.”

Law enforcement officials from Europol arrested two individuals believed to be members of Lockbit in Poland and Ukraine, while US prosecutors revealed charges against two Russian nationals accused of using Lockbit’s computer virus to target American companies.

US officials said they had also seized control of key servers used by Lockbit.

On the gang’s former dark web page, a post signed by police said: “This site is now under the control of the National Crime Agency of the UK, working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, Operation Cronus.”

The new web page carried the logos of the FBI, NCA, Europol and multiple European police agencies, as well as forces from Australia, Japan and Canada.

Deputy US attorney general Lisa Monaco said in a statement: “Using all our authorities and working alongside partners in the United Kingdom and around the world, we have now destroyed the online backbone of the Lockbit group, one of the world’s most prolific ransomware gangs.”

However, an alleged spokesman for the group posted on an encrypted messaging forum that its backup servers remain operational.

Lockbit, which emerged in 2020, uses ransomware to scramble a victims’ IT systems and steal data before demanding a payment for its release. It also sells its hacking tools to other gangs.

The group attempted to extort £66m in cryptocurrency from Royal Mail during its attack in January 2023.

The postal giant refused to pay but the incident ended up costing the business £10m as a result of repairs and upgrades to its IT system.

In response to the refusal to pay, Lockbit leaked files it had stolen from Royal Mail. However, most were innocuous and did not contain any sensitive or customer information.

Lockbit’s ransomware has also been used to target Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC and aerospace company Boeing.

The group was also responsible for hacking the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which is one of the world’s largest lenders.