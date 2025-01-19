Legacy news on its heels as second Trump era begins, but not abandoning mission

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency for a second time, he faces a news establishment on its heels — but not flat on its back.

Last year's presidential campaign suggested that many traditional outlets are not depended upon, or trusted, nearly as much as they used to be. Some face leadership transitions and financial problems. Incoming power brokers, and their supporters, seek and receive information on friendly turf.

Yet as with most times of transition, opportunities abound for new voices to emerge.

When Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg wanted to publicize Trump-friendly policy changes this month at the social media giant, the choice of outlets was telling. One was “Fox & Friends,” the cable news program that was an agenda-setter during the president-elect's first term and poised to be again. Another was an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

The New York Times? The Washington Post? CBS News? CNN? Those legacy outlets had to follow other leaders.

“No old rules apply,” said Robin Sproul, longtime former Washington bureau chief for ABC News. “Not just because of the anti-press approach of this (incoming) administration, but also because these business models are on fire.”

There have been leadership changes at several legacy news outlets

Several prominent outlets have seen recent leadership changes. In November, The New York Times appointed Dick Stevenson as its new Washington bureau chief; in December, CNN elevated David Chalian to lead its bureau. Both men have deep experience covering the capital.

The Wall Street Journal's political and government has undergone a dramatic restructuring of its political and government coverage, and this month it announced Damian Paletta would be its Washington coverage chief.

The Washington Post, whose coverage of the first Trump term led to a surge in readership, has been in a free fall this past year. Publisher Will Lewis has sought to right the ship, but the hometown newspaper has bled money and subscribers, many angry that the Post backed off a presidential endorsement at the last minute. Recently, the Post has seen more than a half-dozen defections of its journalists to other outlets, including managing editor Matea Gold, who joined the Times.

MSNBC's president, Rashida Jones, announced this week she was leaving as that network undergoes a restructuring in corporate management. Politico said that its influential Playbook newsletter is getting a new author. C-SPAN has a new CEO in ex-CNN executive Sam Feist.

That's an unusual amount of flux, even given that the arrival of a new president is often a time for change at news outlets that cover Washington.

