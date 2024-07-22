Legacy Minerals Holdings Insider Buyers Net AU$168k Despite 23% Stock Decline

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited (ASX:LGM) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 23% decline in the stock price. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$199.7k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$368.0k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman David Carland for AU$106k worth of shares, at about AU$0.14 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.25. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Legacy Minerals Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Legacy Minerals Holdings insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$9.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Legacy Minerals Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Legacy Minerals Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Legacy Minerals Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Legacy Minerals Holdings. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Legacy Minerals Holdings (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

