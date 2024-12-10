I left a career at Amazon and Microsoft to start a hedge fund. After raising almost $10M in my first year, I'm never going back to Big Tech.

Courtesy of Stephen Wu

Stephen Wu transitioned from tech to finance, starting a hedge fund with $10 million.

Wu's experience at Amazon and Microsoft taught him efficiency and managing technical debt.

He said trading is more fun and more money than tech.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Stephen Wu, a 29-year-old hedge fund manager from New York. It's been edited for length and clarity.

If you ask Alexa to play Taylor Swift, my team built the system that recommends similar songs to listen to afterward.

I studied computer science and philosophy at Carnegie Mellon during college and always thought I would work in engineering. I applied to work at Amazon during my senior fall semester in college and started at Amazon Alexa right after graduating. I was hired as a software engineer in Seattle, creating and building the music recommendation system and overseeing a team of three engineers.

It was a good mix of my passion for music and engineering, but eventually, I left Amazon for Microsoft and then left tech to start a hedge fund with about 80 investors.

I raised almost $10 million from friends, family, high-net-worth individuals, influencers, and others in the hedge fund space that first year. I still love engineering, but hedge funds make money, so they're much more fun.

Amazon taught me how to prioritize and be efficient

Working at Amazon, I learned that its ethos differs from other tech companies.

Google and Meta are more engineering-focused. Microsoft aims to build the best tool for the customer, even if it takes extra time. Amazon, on the other hand, seeks to make things fast.

Instead of building it right the first time, Amazon allowed me to create the minimum viable product usable to meet the deadline. While working there, I learned a lot about prioritization and efficiency.

Still, after about three years, I wanted to explore new roles. A Microsoft recruiter reached out to me via LinkedIn. I took the call and was intrigued by their offer of an engineering-heavy business role. I would work directly with engineers to build and plan the machine translation system used by Microsoft Azure.

I liked the opportunity to combine my strengths in engineering and business for this role, so I accepted it in 2020.

I learned a lot in tech and used it to launch my hedge fund career

I loved working at Microsoft and worked there for about three years. In my free time, I dabbled in hedge funds, which are any fund using a non-traditional investment style.

One crucial learning takeaway that helped me in my future endeavors was technical debt — if you build something too quickly and take shortcuts, you may spend twice the time just fixing the bugs.

