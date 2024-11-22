Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad (KLSE:LEESK) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's (KLSE:LEESK) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM16m ÷ (RM118m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad

KLSE:LEESK Return on Capital Employed November 22nd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad for free.

So How Is Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 19% and the business has deployed 32% more capital into its operations. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

Story Continues