LeBron James’ SpringHill in Talks to Merge With ‘The Kardashians’ Producer Fulwell 73

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company is in talks to merge with British film, TV and music company Fulwell 73, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet noted that the talks have been ongoing for months and could fall apart. No financial terms have been disclosed. The move would allow the companies to scale up their portfolios of unscripted and live programming as well as combine resources across Europe and the U.S.

Representatives for Fulwell and SpringHill did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

James and Carter founded the SpringHill Company in 2020. It is comprised of SpringHill Entertainment, a production company founded in 2007, marketing agency and consulting firm Robot Company and digital media brand Uninterrupted. Investors include RedBird Capital, Fenway Sports Group and Epic Games.

The company’s credits include Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “House Party,” Netflix’s “Hustle” and “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” Peacock’s “Shooting Stars,” Paramount+’s “Fantasy Football,” HBO’s “The Shop” and the CNN documentary “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.”

Fulwell 73 was founded in 2005 by partners Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner. In 2017, James Corden became a fifth partner. The London-based firm is partially owned by Eldrige Industries, which is led by Chelsea FC and Los Angeles Dogdgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Fulwell’s TV credits include The Grammy Awards, “Carpool Karaoke The Series,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “The Kardashians,” the CBS special “Adele: One Night Only” and BAFTA-nominated “An Audience with Adele,” for ITV, Disney+’s “Among the Stars,” Netflix’s “Sex Unzipped,” hosted by Saweetie, Amazon documentary “All or Nothing Juventus,” Netflix documentary “Sunderland ‘til I Die,” BBC’s “Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation” and BAFTA winning feature doc “Bros: After the Screaming Stops,” Channel 4’s “Auschwitz Untold: In Colour,” the “Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special” for BBC One and the UK’s “Stand Up to Cancer” special.

Its film credits include Amazon’s retelling of “Cinderella,” starring Camila Cabello and Nickelodeon’s “Real Pigeons Fight Crime,” Lionsgate’s “In the Hands of God,” Universal Pictures’ football documentary “The Class of 92,” Sony Pictures’ “One Direction 3D: This is Us,” and Universal Pictures’ Usain Bolt documentary “I Am Bolt.”

The post LeBron James’ SpringHill in Talks to Merge With ‘The Kardashians’ Producer Fulwell 73 appeared first on TheWrap.