Lear Corp (LEA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Wins

  • Revenue: $5.6 billion in the third quarter.

  • Core Operating Earnings: $257 million, representing 4.6% of net sales.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $2.89, a 1% increase.

  • Operating Cash Flow: $183 million in the third quarter.

  • Free Cash Flow: $51 million.

  • Share Repurchases: $209 million worth of shares repurchased in the quarter.

  • Dividends Paid: $43 million.

  • Seating Segment Sales: $4.1 billion, a 4% decrease from the previous year.

  • E-Systems Segment Sales: $1.5 billion, a 2% decrease from the previous year.

  • Global Production Decrease: 5% compared to the same period last year.

  • Full Year Revenue Outlook: Approximately $23 billion.

  • Full Year Core Operating Earnings Outlook: Approximately $1.07 billion.

  • Full Year Operating Cash Flow Outlook: Approximately $1.14 billion.

  • Full Year Free Cash Flow Outlook: $560 million.

  • Share Count Reduction: More than 4.5% year-to-date.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) reported $5.6 billion in revenue for Q3 2024, outperforming the market by 3 percentage points.

  • The company achieved a 1% increase in adjusted earnings per share, driven by its share repurchase program.

  • Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) secured significant new business awards in China, particularly with domestic automakers like BYD and Xiaomi.

  • The launch of the ComfortFlex module with Volvo has been successful, reducing thermal comfort part numbers by 50% and improving customer experience.

  • Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) continues to lead in the JD Power US seat quality and satisfaction study, winning more awards than any other seat supplier.

Negative Points

  • Global vehicle production decreased by 5% in Q3 2024, impacting Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA)'s sales.

  • The company revised its full-year revenue outlook downward due to lower vehicle production volumes.

  • Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) faces challenges with delayed sourcing activity and slower new business sourcing, particularly in North America and Europe.

  • The backlog for 2024 was reduced from $1.2 billion to $885 million due to lower volumes and delayed launches.

  • Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) anticipates a significant reduction in its 2025 backlog, driven by lower volumes on key platforms.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the implied fourth quarter guide, it looks like you've taken a pretty punitive view on fourth quarter production. Is this specific to your customers or platforms, and what are your early indications for 2025? A: (Jason Cardew, CFO) The fourth quarter did deteriorate significantly, especially in Europe, where we see a 19% year-over-year decline. For 2025, we will provide more details in our fourth-quarter earnings call, but sourcing activity has been slower due to customers rethinking powertrain strategies and cost efficiencies.

