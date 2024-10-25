Lear Corp (LEA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Wins

Revenue: $5.6 billion in the third quarter.

Core Operating Earnings: $257 million, representing 4.6% of net sales.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $2.89, a 1% increase.

Operating Cash Flow: $183 million in the third quarter.

Free Cash Flow: $51 million.

Share Repurchases: $209 million worth of shares repurchased in the quarter.

Dividends Paid: $43 million.

Seating Segment Sales: $4.1 billion, a 4% decrease from the previous year.

E-Systems Segment Sales: $1.5 billion, a 2% decrease from the previous year.

Global Production Decrease: 5% compared to the same period last year.

Full Year Revenue Outlook: Approximately $23 billion.

Full Year Core Operating Earnings Outlook: Approximately $1.07 billion.

Full Year Operating Cash Flow Outlook: Approximately $1.14 billion.

Full Year Free Cash Flow Outlook: $560 million.

Share Count Reduction: More than 4.5% year-to-date.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) reported $5.6 billion in revenue for Q3 2024, outperforming the market by 3 percentage points.

The company achieved a 1% increase in adjusted earnings per share, driven by its share repurchase program.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) secured significant new business awards in China, particularly with domestic automakers like BYD and Xiaomi.

The launch of the ComfortFlex module with Volvo has been successful, reducing thermal comfort part numbers by 50% and improving customer experience.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) continues to lead in the JD Power US seat quality and satisfaction study, winning more awards than any other seat supplier.

Negative Points

Global vehicle production decreased by 5% in Q3 2024, impacting Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA)'s sales.

The company revised its full-year revenue outlook downward due to lower vehicle production volumes.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) faces challenges with delayed sourcing activity and slower new business sourcing, particularly in North America and Europe.

The backlog for 2024 was reduced from $1.2 billion to $885 million due to lower volumes and delayed launches.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) anticipates a significant reduction in its 2025 backlog, driven by lower volumes on key platforms.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the implied fourth quarter guide, it looks like you've taken a pretty punitive view on fourth quarter production. Is this specific to your customers or platforms, and what are your early indications for 2025? A: (Jason Cardew, CFO) The fourth quarter did deteriorate significantly, especially in Europe, where we see a 19% year-over-year decline. For 2025, we will provide more details in our fourth-quarter earnings call, but sourcing activity has been slower due to customers rethinking powertrain strategies and cost efficiencies.

