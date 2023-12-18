After Leaping 49% Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

The Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 49%. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 309% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Following the firm bounce in price, Riot Platforms may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 12.3x, since almost half of all companies in the Software industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.4x and even P/S lower than 1.8x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Riot Platforms Has Been Performing

Riot Platforms hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the market is expecting the poor revenue to reverse, justifying it's current high P/S.. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Riot Platforms?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Riot Platforms' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 9.6% decrease to the company's top line. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, a stark contrast to the last 12 months. So while the company has done a great job in the past, it's somewhat concerning to see revenue growth decline so harshly.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 62% as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Riot Platforms is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Riot Platforms' P/S Mean For Investors?

Shares in Riot Platforms have seen a strong upwards swing lately, which has really helped boost its P/S figure. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Riot Platforms maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Software industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Riot Platforms that you need to take into consideration.

