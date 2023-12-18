After Leaping 167% Minetech Resources Berhad (KLSE:MINETEC) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

Minetech Resources Berhad (KLSE:MINETEC) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 167% share price jump in the last month. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 100%.

Following the firm bounce in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Minetech Resources Berhad is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 1.4x, considering almost half the companies in Malaysia's Metals and Mining industry have P/S ratios below 0.5x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Minetech Resources Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Minetech Resources Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to outperform the wider market, which has seemingly got people interested in the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Minetech Resources Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 34% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 116% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 3.6% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, it's not hard to understand why Minetech Resources Berhad's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Key Takeaway

Minetech Resources Berhad shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Minetech Resources Berhad maintains its high P/S on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider industry forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Minetech Resources Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

