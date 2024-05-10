Leaky basement delays opening of flagship Ikea store on Oxford Street

Ikea's Oxford Street store in London is currently under renovation - David Parry/PA

Ikea has delayed the opening of its new flagship store on Oxford Street for a second time after discovering leaks in the building’s basement during renovation work.

The Swedish retailer said it was now planning to open the store next spring rather than this autumn. It means the project is around 18 months behind schedule.

Ikea had initially planned the opening of the flagship West End store for autumn 2023 as part of plans to reduce its reliance on out-of-town shops.

The latest delay comes after new issues emerged during the renovation of the former Topshop store, which has sat empty since 2021 when the retailer’s owner Arcadia collapsed into administration. The London site is now owned by the investment arm of Ingka, the largest franchisee of Ikea.

Ingka said it had discovered “unforeseen additional work” needed to take place to deal with water seeping into the basement floors.

Peter van der Poel, Ingka Investments’ managing director, said: “We’re now taking vital steps to mitigate long-term flood risk, and to protect and future-proof this historic building for many years to come.”

The pushback to the store opening will come as a blow to Oxford Street, which has been battling to stage a revival. Westminster Council has been attempting to rid the iconic London shopping street of an influx of US candy stores and luggage shops.

US candy stores have overrun Oxford Street in recent years - Mike Kemp

It is plotting a £90m regeneration of the street, with construction work to upgrade pavements and install new pedestrian crossings due to start in the autumn.

There have been signs that the area’s fortunes are starting to change, as more retailers begin leasing space on Oxford Street again. Property deals are forecast to hit a new high this year, after 2023 saw more deals taking place than in the three prior years combined.

However, question marks still hang over the future of some parts of the street. Marks & Spencer has threatened to quit its flagship Marble Arch store amid a row with Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, over its multi-million pound development.

M&S has argued that it needs to bulldoze its flagship store and rebuild it, after claiming a retrofit of the store would fail to address many of the major issues within the site. It is unable to heat or cool parts of its store, which sits across three separate buildings.

Campaigners have pointed to the Ikea refurbishment as an example of retailers being able to redevelop stores on the street without knocking them down.

Ikea said it had recently removed gas-fired boilers from the store and replaced them with heat pumps, as well as replaced all wiring, plumbing and fire protection throughout the building.

Peter Jelkeby, Ikea’s UK chief executive, said: “The historic nature of the building makes its careful renovation more complex, but we want to assure Londoners that we’re just as excited to open the store as they are to visit it.

“We look forward to doing so in spring 2025 and contributing to a positive future for London’s most renowned shopping district.”