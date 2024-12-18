Leading Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a period of monetary policy adjustments, with the ECB and SNB cutting rates and expectations rising for a U.S. Fed rate cut, investors are closely watching indices like the Nasdaq Composite, which recently hit a record high despite broader market declines. In this environment of mixed economic signals and sector performances, dividend stocks can offer stability through consistent income streams, making them an attractive consideration for those seeking to balance growth with reliable returns amidst fluctuating market conditions.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.27%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.22%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.73%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.05%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.22%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.32%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.46%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.93%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.65%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.88%
|
★★★★★★
Guoco Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Guoco Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in principal investment, property development, hospitality and leisure, and financial services across Hong Kong, China, the UK, Continental Europe, Singapore, Australasia, and other international markets with a market cap of HK$23.18 billion.
Operations: Guoco Group's revenue is primarily derived from its hospitality and leisure segment at $1.34 billion, followed by property development and investment at $1.33 billion, and principal investment contributing $163.81 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.5%
Guoco Group's recent approval of a final dividend of HK$2.70 per share highlights its commitment to returning value to shareholders, supported by a low cash payout ratio of 14.7%, indicating strong coverage by free cash flow. Despite this, the company's dividend history is volatile, with past fluctuations exceeding 20%. Earnings growth remains modest at 4.5% over the past year, and dividends are well-covered with a payout ratio of 29.1%.
-
-
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. operates in the marine transportation industry both in Japan and globally, with a market cap of ¥1.87 trillion.
Operations: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.'s revenue segments include the Energy Business at ¥515.10 billion, the Dry Bulk Business at ¥420.16 billion, the Product Transport Business - Car Carriers, Terminal and Logistics, Ferries and Coastal RORO Ships at ¥579.82 billion, the Product Transport Business - Container Ships at ¥60.42 billion, the Ferry· Coastal RORO Ship and Cruise Business at ¥66.69 billion, and Connection Businesses (excluding Real Estate) at ¥88.02 billion.
Dividend Yield: 5.7%
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines offers a dividend yield of 5.75%, ranking in the top 25% in Japan, but its reliability is questionable due to past volatility and lack of free cash flow coverage. Despite this, recent dividend increases and a low payout ratio of 29.4% suggest earnings can support payouts. The company plans share buybacks worth ¥100 billion to enhance shareholder value, indicating a strategic focus on returns amidst revised earnings forecasts for fiscal year-end March 2025.
-
-
KDDI
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services both in Japan and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥10.05 trillion.
Operations: KDDI Corporation's revenue segments include telecommunications services provided domestically and internationally.
Dividend Yield: 3%
KDDI's dividend yield of 3% falls short of Japan's top 25% payers, but it is well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 46.7% and 24.1%, respectively. Despite past volatility in dividends, recent increases suggest potential stability. The company has initiated a share buyback program worth ¥100 billion to enhance shareholder returns amid changing business conditions and announced fixed-income offerings totaling ¥210 billion to support its financial strategy.
-
-
Summing It All Up
-
-
-
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
