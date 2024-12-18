Leading Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

As global markets navigate a period of monetary policy adjustments, with the ECB and SNB cutting rates and expectations rising for a U.S. Fed rate cut, investors are closely watching indices like the Nasdaq Composite, which recently hit a record high despite broader market declines. In this environment of mixed economic signals and sector performances, dividend stocks can offer stability through consistent income streams, making them an attractive consideration for those seeking to balance growth with reliable returns amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.22% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.73% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.05% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.22% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.32% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.46% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.93% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.65% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.88% ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Guoco Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in principal investment, property development, hospitality and leisure, and financial services across Hong Kong, China, the UK, Continental Europe, Singapore, Australasia, and other international markets with a market cap of HK$23.18 billion.

Operations: Guoco Group's revenue is primarily derived from its hospitality and leisure segment at $1.34 billion, followed by property development and investment at $1.33 billion, and principal investment contributing $163.81 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Guoco Group's recent approval of a final dividend of HK$2.70 per share highlights its commitment to returning value to shareholders, supported by a low cash payout ratio of 14.7%, indicating strong coverage by free cash flow. Despite this, the company's dividend history is volatile, with past fluctuations exceeding 20%. Earnings growth remains modest at 4.5% over the past year, and dividends are well-covered with a payout ratio of 29.1%.

SEHK:53 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. operates in the marine transportation industry both in Japan and globally, with a market cap of ¥1.87 trillion.