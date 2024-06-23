LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase LBS Bina Group Berhad's shares before the 27th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.0135 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.027 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, LBS Bina Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of RM00.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately LBS Bina Group Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see LBS Bina Group Berhad earnings per share are up 6.9% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, LBS Bina Group Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has LBS Bina Group Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and LBS Bina Group Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and LBS Bina Group Berhad is halfway there. There's a lot to like about LBS Bina Group Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for LBS Bina Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

