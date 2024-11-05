Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

Revenue: $127.1 million, up 2% from the second quarter, down 34% year-over-year.

Gross Margin: 69% for both GAAP and non-GAAP.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $54 million, flat with the prior quarter, down 7% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 26.6%, up from 25.4% in the prior quarter.

EBITDA Margin: 33.7%, up 160 basis points from the second quarter.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.24, compared to $0.23 in the prior quarter.

Cash Flow from Operations: $44 million, more than double the second quarter.

Free Cash Flow Margin: 31%, up from 12% in the prior quarter.

Inventory: $104.5 million, an increase of $3 million from the prior quarter.

Share Buybacks: Approximately 370,000 shares repurchased, totaling $17 million.

Q4 2024 Revenue Guidance: Expected to be between $112 million and $122 million.

Q4 2024 Gross Margin Guidance: Expected to be 68% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.

Q4 2024 EPS Guidance: Expected to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.23.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) reported Q3 2024 revenue of $127.1 million, in line with guidance, demonstrating stability in their business model.

The company achieved a gross margin of 69%, reflecting strong financial discipline and stability despite market softness.

Lattice's new product revenue continues to grow year over year, with design wins exceeding those in the same period last year.

The company has a strong leadership position in strategic core markets such as communications, computing, industrial, and automotive.

Lattice is well-positioned for growth in the edge AI market, with strong traction in AI servers, laptops, and industrial applications.

Negative Points

Industrial and automotive revenue was down 7% sequentially due to broader market demand and continued inventory normalization.

The company implemented a 14% headcount reduction to align resources with current business levels, indicating cost-cutting measures.

Lattice expects a U-shaped recovery rather than a V-shaped one, with low single-digit revenue growth anticipated in 2025.

Revenue guidance for Q4 2024 is lower, expected to be between $112 million and $122 million, indicating ongoing market challenges.

The company faces industry-wide headwinds, with continued softness in its largest end market, industrial and automotive.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the future of the Nexus product line and any plans for new product introductions? A: Ford Tamer, CEO, explained that the Nexus and Avant product lines are performing well, with significant revenue growth driven by these products. Lattice plans to continue focusing on small and mid-range FPGA segments, with more details to be shared at the upcoming developer conference.

