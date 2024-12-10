The Latest: UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect to appear in Pennsylvania court

Manhattan police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEOBrian Thompson. Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, while carrying a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.

Mangione is being held without bail in Pennsylvania on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. Late Monday, Manhattan prosecutors charged him with five counts, including murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Here's the latest:

An account on X that appears to belong to Mangione was still up as of Tuesday

That’s with some intervention from owner Elon Musk.

The account, which hasn’t posted since June, was briefly suspended by X. But after a user inquired about it in a post Monday, Musk responded “This happened without my knowledge. Looking into it.” The account was later reinstated.

Other social media companies such as Meta have removed his accounts. According to X rules, the platform removes “any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks, as well as any accounts glorifying the perpetrator(s), or dedicated to sharing manifestos and/or third party links where related content is hosted.”

Mangione is not accused of perpetrating a terrorist or mass attack — he has been charged with murder — and his account doesn’t appear to share any writings about the case.

Mangione shouted and struggled with officers as he arrived in court

He shouted something that was partly unintelligible, but referred to an “insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

He’s there for an arraignment on local charges stemming from his arrest Monday.

Mangione arrives at court in Pennsylvania

He was dressed in an orange jumpsuit as officers led him from a vehicle into the courthouse.

Local defense lawyer Thomas Dickey is expected to represent the 26-year-old at a Tuesday afternoon hearing at the Blair County Courthouse. Dickey declined comment before the hearing.

Mangione could have the Pennsylvania charges read aloud to him and may be asked to enter a plea.

They include possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. In New York, he was charged late Monday with murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson.

Bulletin says Mangione likely motivated by anger toward ‘parasitic’ health insurance companies

Mangione likely was motivated by his anger with what he called “parasitic” health insurance companies and a disdain with corporate greed, said a a law enforcement bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

