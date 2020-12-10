Canada markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    17,559.86
    -79.14 (-0.45%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,672.82
    -29.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • DOW

    30,068.81
    -105.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7846
    +0.0046 (+0.58%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    46.23
    +0.71 (+1.56%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    23,043.71
    -478.31 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    -1.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,845.20
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,902.15
    -15.63 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9300
    -0.0110 (-1.17%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    12,299.50
    -67.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.27
    +1.59 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,605.34
    +41.05 (+0.63%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,756.24
    -61.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6467
    +0.0016 (+0.25%)
     
STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES:

STOCK FUTURES DRIFT AS STIMULUS PROGRESS REMAINS ELUSIVE

Traders considered an ongoing stalemate on more stimulus talks in Washington

The Latest: Hahn: FDA meeting 'important day for America'

·10 min read

WASHINGTON — Commissioner Stephen Hahn says Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is “an important day for all of America.”

The FDA head hopes it will lead to the beginning of the end of the pandemic and a return “to a more normal and healthy life.”

Hahn says the FDA is working to understand the allergic reactions that turned up when the United Kingdom began vaccinations this week and that FDA would include recommendations in any emergency use authorization as to who should and should not get the vaccine. Hahn, addressing public skepticism of the vaccine, says if one authorized, it’s important for people to get vaccinated to arrive at herd immunity.

He says: “I have 100% confidence, and I think the American public should as well, with respect to our review of the safety and efficacy of vaccine.”

He spoke Thursday morning to ABC, CBS and NBC.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before U.S. decision

— U.S. lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

— UN chief warns 'vaccine nationalism’ is moving at full speed

— EU drug regulator hacked, data on COVID-19 vaccine accessed

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BERLIN — Germany has reported its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases, while the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has climbed above 20,000.

The national disease control centre , the Robert Koch Institute, said Thursday that 23,679 new cases were confirmed over the previous 24 hours. That’s just above the previous record of 23,648 from Nov. 20.

A partial shutdown that started Nov. 2 has succeeded in keeping the surge from picking up speed, but the number of daily new cases have remained around the same high level in recent weeks rather than falling. Momentum is building for a harder lockdown over Christmas and New Year, and some regions already are introducing new restrictions.

That’s partly because deaths, which have been relatively low in Germany compared with several other European countries, have increased markedly. Another 440 deaths were reported on Thursday, following a single-day record of 590 on Wednesday.

That brought the total so far to 20,372. Germany has reported some 1.24 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

__

TOKYO — The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time.

Experts on Tokyo’s virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of them to carry out treatment for ordinary patients.

Tokyo reported 602 new cases Thursday, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, with 2,465 deaths.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is urging residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until Dec. 17.

___

NEW DELHI — India is reporting 31,521 newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, dropping to just over a third of the peak level seen in mid-September.

India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000 for more than a month.

The health ministry also reported 412 deaths Thursday, raising India’s total fatalities to 141,772.

India’s health ministry says some coronavirus vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks. It has outlined an initial plan to immunize 300 million people.

Three vaccine companies have applied for early approval in India: Serum Institute of India, which has been licensed to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer Inc., and Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state official who has been critical of measures ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott in efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic says he has tested positive for the virus.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was among an estimated 200 people who rallied outside Abbott’s home in October to protest his pandemic orders, including a continued statewide mask mandate and lockdowns.

In a statement Wednesday, the 65-year-old Miller says he has been quarantining at his ranch.

In his words: “Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, west nile virus and cancer, and I’m going to beat this too.”

___

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed.” He says that is leaving people in developing nations around the world watching preparations for the rollout of inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich countries and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated.

The U.N. chief has repeatedly called for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good” available to everyone on the planet, and he appealed Wednesday for $4.2 billion in the next two months for a World Health Organization program to buy and deliver virus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

The United Kingdom and Russia are already vaccinating people. In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine could get a green light for emergency use in the coming days. The vaccine was approved by Canada on Wednesday.

Guterres says that “what we’re seeing today is an enormous effort by several countries in order to ensure vaccines for their own populations.”

___

HONOLULU — Hawaii will furlough more than 10,000 state workers two days a month to balance the state’s budget as tax revenues decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday the furloughs will take effect Jan. 1 and cut payroll spending 9.2%. The governor says he and members of his Cabinet will get the same percentage salary cut.

Nurses, firefighters, prison guards and others whose jobs involve around-the-clock operations won’t be required to furlough. Employees at airports and harbours whose pay is covered by federal funds will also not be furloughed. About 4,600 employees fall into this exempt category.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — For a second day this week, hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus in Texas topped 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 9,053 were hospitalized Wednesday. The state reported 9,028 hospitalizations Tuesday.

Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the death toll in Texas is at more than 23,000, the second highest in the country.

___

WASHINGTON — The founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium says she has concerns about the availability of potential coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Ala Stanford said Wednesday that “everyone who needs a test cannot get a test. So, I do have concerns about the vaccine availability.”

She says it is important that vaccines are received by people “going to work every day in contact with the public, bringing it home to their communities and transmitting it.” She recommends hospitals “be required to have a culturally competent education program in place” about potential vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide whether to approve a Pfizer vaccine within days. If approved, the first recipients are likely health care workers and nursing home residents.

___

LOS ANGELES — The usually stoic health director of Los Angeles County became emotional while describing “a devastating increase in deaths,” with the total hitting 8,075.

Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday that this week the county recorded an average of 43 daily deaths — up from about 12 a day in mid-November.

Ferrer fought back tears as she called the deaths “an incalculable loss to their friends and their family and the community.”

Hospitals in Los Angeles are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 patients, with new admissions running near 500 a day. Officials anticipate that number will increase to 700 a day by next week.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to hold Christmas parties at the Governor’s Mansion after repeatedly warning people to avoid social gatherings as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Reeves said Wednesday that he has invited family, friends and state officials to the multiple parties, but he expects many will choose not to attend.

The governor has often told people not to host gatherings as the virus spreads. He issued a new executive order Wednesday that restricts social gatherings statewide to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible and has issued a mask mandate for all Mississippi schools and for 61 out of 82 counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The greater Sacramento region will be placed under California’s most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.

The 13-county region encompassing the state capital has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health website .

Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.

The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. The state is divided in to five regions for purposes of determining restriction levels based on ICU capacity.

____

NEW YORK — A study out of Italy is seen as added evidence that COVID-19 virus may have been spreading in late fall of 2019, before an outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China.

Researchers identified the new coronavirus infection in a specimen taken in early December from a 4-year-old boy who lived near Milan. The boy first developed a cough and other symptoms in November, months before COVID cases were identified in Italy.

In the study, the researchers went back and looked at back-of-the-throat swab specimens that had been collected from 39 patients between September and February. One from the boy tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The researchers noted that the Italian child developed cold and flu-like symptoms in November and then a measles-like rash in early December. But they don’t detail where the child had been or who had been around.

Scientists at the University of Milan led the study and the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases this week posted it online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes the journal, but it is editorially independent of the agency.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister says his country has no plans to make vaccination against the new coronavirus mandatory but will work to convince the public about the safety of the vaccines.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca also said people who contracted the virus in the past four to six months, children, and pregnant women would not be vaccinated.

Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, with the first shipment due to arrive in the coming days. Turkey is also engaged in talks to obtain other vaccines and hopes that a Turkish vaccine will be ready for use in April.

Turkey is experiencing a surge in infections with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hovering above 30,000 per day. The country’s death toll since March has topped 15,000.

The government will assess the effectiveness of recently imposed weekend and evening curfews before deciding whether to impose stricter lockdowns, the minister said.

Koca said a total of 216 health workers have died since the start of the outbreak.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

    In a new show of military might, two American bomber aircraft took off from the United States and flew over a swath of the Middle East on Thursday, sending what U.S. officials said was a direct message of deterrence to Iran. The flight of the two massive B-52H Stratofortress bombers over the region, the second such mission in less than a month, was designed to underscore America's continuing commitment to the Middle East even as President Donald Trump's administration withdraws thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan. The long-range heavy bombers, which are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, are a formidable sight and are flown less frequently in the Middle East than smaller combat aircraft, such as American fighter jets.

  • Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that country's defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdogan, who provided military and diplomatic backing to Azerbaijan in this year's war, offered indirect support for opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is under pressure at home to resign over his handling of the conflict. "We wish for the Armenian people to rid itself of the burden of leaders who console them with the lies of the past and trap them into poverty," said Erdogan.

  • US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus

    WASHINGTON — The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.The latest figures coincide with a surging viral outbreak that appears to be weakening the job market and the economy and threatening to derail any recovery. Consumers thus far haven't spent as much this holiday shopping season as they have in previous years, according to credit and debit card data. And in November, employers added jobs at the slowest pace since April. Restaurants, bars and retailers all cut jobs last month.The total number of people who are receiving state-provided unemployment aid rose for the first time in three months to 5.8 million, the government said, from 5.5 million. That suggests that some companies have sharply pulled back on hiring.All told, more than 19 million people are still dependent on some type of unemployment benefit. And unless Congress acts soon, nearly half of them will lose that aid in just over two weeks. That's when two jobless aid programs that the federal government created in the spring are set to expire.The first program provides unemployment benefits to the self-employed and contract workers, who weren’t eligible in the past. The second program is the one that extends jobless aid for 13 weeks.Members of Congress and the Trump administration are fighting over a roughly $900 billion relief package that could extend the two programs into the spring, sparing about 9 million unemployed Americans from what would otherwise be deeper financial distress.A bipartisan group of senators has proposed to extend the supplemental aid for four months and add $300-a-week in federal jobless aid. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday proposed a one-time round of $600 relief checks — half the $1,200 that was provided in the spring. But Mnuchin’s proposal includes no funding for supplemental unemployment aid payments, drawing sharp objections from Democrats in Congress.With a coronavirus vaccine nearing approval, many economists are optimistic that the economy will rebound strongly next year. But most favour another federal financial relief package to support unemployed workers, small businesses, and state and local governments until then.New confirmed virus cases are now topping 200,000 a day, up from only about 30,000 in the spring. And the average number of deaths each day in the past seven days has surpassed 2,000, roughly matching its peak in April.The virus’ acceleration has led many governors to impose stricter curbs on restaurants, gyms and other business activity in states from North Carolina to California and Washington state.The pandemic appears to have also sharply restricted holiday spending, in part because of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions and in part because many consumers are reluctant to go out shopping. A jump in online shopping hasn’t fully offset a steep decline, compared with last year, in spending at physical stores.According to data from Opportunity Insights, a research centre affiliated with Harvard and Brown universities, spending on debit and credit cards sank nearly 12% in the week that ended Nov. 29 compared with a year earlier. That marked a sharp drop from the previous week, when such spending was down just 2.3% from 12 months earlier.The steady stream of layoffs across the country has intensified the financial hardships for many Americans.One of the jobless, Montrell McGraw, says he just had to cancel his car insurance and now can’t drive because his unemployment benefit of just $225 a week isn’t enough to keep up with the payments. He was able to cover all his bills when the federal government provided an extra $600 in jobless aid. But that ended in July.McGraw, 26, lost his job as a cook at a Hilton Hotel in New Orleans, where he lives, back in March just after the virus erupted in the United States. He says he’s applied for 35 jobs without any luck. His primary work experience is in restaurants, few of which are hiring.Most of the available jobs he sees involve trucking or work on offshore oil rigs, which require certifications he can’t afford to obtain. McGraw has also worked with an advocacy group, Stand Up Louisiana, in support of extending jobless benefits.“I didn’t ask for this — no one asked for this pandemic,” he said. “I am trying to play the cards I am dealt with, and I have a really bad hand.”Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

  • Taylor Swift announces second surprise album of 2020, Evermore

    Taylor Swift announces second surprise album of 2020, EvermoreNinth studio album is described by Swift as a ‘sister album’ to the Grammy-nominated Folklore, released in July

  • Europe's bond boom may stem investment bank exodus from sovereign debt auctions

    The surge in government borrowing during the COVID-19 crisis and boost in bond trading may stem investment banks' gradual exodus from the less profitable business of buying and distributing European sovereign debt. Several lenders such as Credit Suisse, Societe Generale and ING have in recent years scaled back primary dealerships -- a role in which they run government bond auctions, sell securities on to clients and then actively trade them in secondary markets. That has left the median number of primary dealers per country at just 16, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe says, from 20 five years ago.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims surge; inflation tame

    The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence that the pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 853,000 for the week ended Dec. 5, compared to 716,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The United States is in the throes of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, with the number of confirmed cases crossing the 15 million mark on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Jobless Claims Jump More Than Forecast Amid New Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits surged last week, topping estimates with the highest level since September, suggesting that widening business shutdowns to curb the pandemic are spurring fresh job losses.Initial jobless claims in regular state programs rose by 137,000 to 853,000 in the week ended Dec. 5, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, the figure increased by almost 229,000. The prior week included Thanksgiving, and data tend to be volatile around holidays.Continuing claims, the number of Americans on ongoing unemployment benefits, jumped by 230,000 to 5.76 million in the week ended Nov. 28.The claims reading topped all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had called for 725,000 initial claims and 5.21 million continuing claims, on an adjusted basis.The increase in new claims -- which remain at more than triple pre-pandemic levels -- implies that the labor market recovery will be held back in coming weeks by new restrictions on restaurants and other in-person businesses. Expected distribution of the first virus vaccines this month could help curb spread and ease restrictions, but it’ll likely take months for it to reach a meaningful number of Americans.The release signals a shaky start for the labor market this month, which could be reflected in the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report for December. Hiring faltered in November with a 245,000 gain that was the weakest in five months, and Bloomberg Economics forecasts total employment will decline.Meanwhile, the fate of an additional federal pandemic relief package remains unresolved as Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate. If a deal isn’t reached by the end of the year, millions of Americans could start the new year with lapsed unemployment benefits.(Updates with additional context from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BT staff back staging vote on industrial action over jobs and conditions

    Communication Workers Union members returned a 97% decision in favour of moving to a formal vote.

  • U.S. FDA advisory panel meets on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

    A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday to weigh whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, one of the last steps before vaccinations could begin. The committee of outside experts is expected to vote on whether the vaccine, developed along with German partner BioNTech, has shown effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 and if the benefits of taking the shot outweigh the risks. They are also likely to discuss potential safety concerns after two vaccine recipients in Britain reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the shot.

  • ​​​​​​​SUSS MicroTec Announces New Mask Aligner for Imprint

    SUSS MicroTec, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, announces the launch of its latest generation mask aligner, the MA8 Gen5. The new semi-automated tool is specifically aimed at imprint lithography, a key enabling technology for many trending applications such as face or fingerprint recognition, light carpets or augmented reality.

  • Slate Grocery REIT Closes C$75 Million Bought Deal Financing

    Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering of 6,360,000 class U units of the REIT ("Units") at a price of C$11.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$75 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.

  • Signature Bank Announces Preferred Stock Offering

    SIGNATURE BANK ANNOUNCES PREFERRED STOCK OFFERING

  • Stock Futures Drop, Bonds Rise Amid Stimulus Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock futures fell and Treasuries rose on concern that prospects for a stimulus deal remain elusive amid the most-intense negotiations over a Covid-19 package since Election Day.S&P 500 contracts also dropped after a report showing applications for U.S. unemployment benefits surged last week and exceeded most estimates. Nasdaq 100 futures underperformed as Facebook Inc. slipped further in premarket trading after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission took a major step toward a possible breakup of the social-media giant by filing an antitrust lawsuit. Airbnb Inc. will start trading Thursday, a day after DoorDash Inc. supercharged investor expectations by almost doubling in its frenzied public debut.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have given no sign yet that they’re ready to directly engage in negotiations to sort through competing pandemic relief proposals -- a step that many lawmakers say will be necessary to complete a deal this month. Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC that he sees a deal done next week.Elsewhere, German bonds dropped and the euro turned higher after the European Central Bank boosted its emergency bond-buying program by 500 billion euros ($605 billion). The pound fell as negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union were seen on course to end without a trade deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anthony Joshua defending titles vs Kubrat Pulev with Tyson Fury fight on horizon

    A robust, hardened 39-year-old Bulgarian, Pulev will get the chance to blow a turbulent heavyweight division wide open again when he fights Joshua at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday as a mandatory challenger.

  • New Parliament building is need of the hour: Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh

    New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh on Thursday said that the New Parliament Building is the need of the hour.

  • Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event

    New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.

  • Angel Oak’s Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund Nears $1 Billion in AUM While Eclipsing 5-Year Milestone

    Angel Oak Capital Advisors celebrates its UCITS Fund's 5-year anniversary as it nears $1 billion in assets under management.

  • On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at FLL

    On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

  • Financier Joseph Safra, Brazil's richest man, dies at 82

    Joseph Safra, the Lebanese-Brazilian financier who has died aged 82, was Brazil's richest man and for many years the world's wealthiest banker. Safra helped run and expand his family's private-banking and wealth management empire, catering to an affluent clientele from São Paulo to New York and Monte Carlo. As a member of Brazil's most prominent Jewish business clan, Safra was credited with making Banco Safra one of Brazil's soundest banks.

  • Perez leads World Tour Championship, Fleetwood 2 shots back

    French golfer Victor Perez shot 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday, with Tommy Fleetwood making the best start of the leading contenders for the Race to Dubai title on the European Tour. Fleetwood, who is No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings behind Patrick Reed, rolled in a birdie at the last hole for a 69 and was two shots behind Perez at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The fight to be crowned Europe's No. 1 golfer in the 2020 season is wide open, with any of the leading 60 players in the standings mathematically in with a chance of becoming champion because there are so many points at stake in Dubai.