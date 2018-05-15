The Latest: Supreme Court clears way for sports betting

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling striking down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize betting on sports, breaking a longtime ban and creating a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry. The first bets could be placed within weeks.

The high court has struck down a federal law that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. States that want to take advantage of the ruling now will generally have to pass legislation to allow sports books to open.

Sports leagues had expressed concerns about any expansion of sports gambling. But the ruling also could be seen as bringing a popular activity out of the shadows. Americans wager about $150 billion on sports each year illegally, according to the American Gaming Association.

6:15 p.m.

An oddsmaker at one Las Vegas resort sees little chance that betting in other states will siphon business away from Las Vegas.

Westgate race and sports book chief Jay Kornegay calls Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing sports betting in states an opportunity for which sports books have been preparing for a long time.

Kornegay says tourists don't just come to Las Vegas to wager at the sports book. They also visit restaurants, casino tables, stores, pool venues, theatres and nightclubs.

Kornegay predicts crowd will still come for big events like the NCAA basketball March Madness tournament, the NFL Super Bowl, boxing and mixed martial arts fights, and the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup horse races.

He says people who are introduced to legal gambling in their home states might then want to visit Las Vegas.

5:50 p.m.

Casino operator MGM Resorts International does not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on sports betting to have a negative impact on the Las Vegas market.

CEO Jim Murren tells The Associated Press the company has polled customers in focus groups around the U.S. and found that widespread sports betting opportunities will not keep fans from travelling to the nation's gambling mecca.

Murren says people will want to visit the market leader, which will take them to Las Vegas' sports books.

The Las Vegas-based company operates more than 10 properties there and several more in the U.S. and abroad.

Murren says the ruling will increase consumer interest in sports.

5:45 p.m.

An executive with a company that owns casinos in 18 states and Ontario, Canada, says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on sports gambling could begin a "land rush" for states to enact sports wagering laws.

Penn National Gaming senior vice-president Eric Schippers says West Virginia is already at work on regulations to enable sports betting in that state by the start of the NFL season in September.

Penn National operates the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, about 60 miles west of Washington, D.C.

The company also operates the Tropicana resort on the Las Vegas Strip and the M Resort in suburban Henderson, Nevada.

4:15 p.m.

Longtime sportscaster Brent Musburger says prohibition didn't work with liquor and prohibition didn't work for sports betting.

The former ESPN announcer now heads a sports betting broadcast called Vegas Stats and Information Network.

He's calling Monday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on sports betting in states a healthy thing for sports and the public.

Musburger says sports betting and influence scandals are rare, and all that bookmakers in Las Vegas want is integrity and honesty.

He says the ruling takes sports betting "out of the underground and makes it mainstream."

3:50 p.m.

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment says you can bet it will expand its sports wagering business to states where it says secure and responsible gambling is legalized.

It's not talking yet about details.

Company president and chief executive Mark Frissora says Monday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court could end illegal sports wagering by replacing it with a well-regulated alternative that sports fans can trust.

Las Vegas-based Caesars operates 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries.

Frissora says the company will announce its specific approach to adding sports books after regulations evolve from the court ruling.

