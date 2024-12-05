The Latest: Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO had message on ammunition, AP source says

The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel used ammunition emblazoned with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose,” a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The gunman is still at large and a manhunt is underway.

Here's the latest:

Anger and vitriol against health insurers filled social media in the wake of Thompson’s killing

Users’ reactions — and in many cases jokes — populated comment sections teeming with frustration toward health insurers broadly and UnitedHealthcare in particular.

“I would be happy to help look for the shooter but vision isn’t covered under my healthcare plan,” one comment read on Instagram.

“Thoughts and prior authorizations!” wrote another user.

Police searched Upper West Side hostel seen in new images

Images released by police of a person they say is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting match the lobby of the HI New York City hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Both feature a black-and-white checkered floor and a distinctive bench in the shape of a semicircle.

Matheus Taranto, a guest at the hostel who’s visiting from Brazil, says he saw police at the lodging Wednesday evening.

He said an officer wouldn’t let him access a bathroom where he wanted to brush his teeth. “I asked why, he was like, no, nothing happened,” said Taranto, 24.

He didn’t connect the dots with the shooting until later.

Police in Minnesota say they believe bomb threat against Thompson’s home was a hoax

In Minnesota, police in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, where Thompson lived, said Thursday they believe a bomb threat on Wednesday night was a hoax.

Maple Grove police put out a statement Thursday saying a “suspected swatting investigation” was underway. The department said it received a report of a bomb threat directed at two addresses around 7 p.m. CT Wednesday. The Minneapolis Bomb Squad and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office assisted, but investigators found no suspicions devices or other items.

“The case is considered an active investigation, while the incident appears to be a hoax. No further comments will be made at this time,” the police statement said.

Police reports provided to The Associated Press by the department show that officers made contact with family members at one of the homes and were told they had seen nothing suspicious and had received no direct threats.

Back in Thompson’s home state of Minnesota, authorities were investigating a bomb threat that reportedly was made against his home Wednesday night, after his death. It was first reported by TMZ.

