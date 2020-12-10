Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    17,559.86
    -79.14 (-0.45%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,672.82
    -29.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • DOW

    30,068.81
    -105.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7806
    +0.0005 (+0.06%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    45.71
    +0.19 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    23,676.72
    -33.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    360.63
    +6.82 (+1.93%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,840.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,902.15
    -15.63 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9410
    +0.0280 (+3.07%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    12,356.50
    -10.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.27
    +1.59 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,564.29
    +5.47 (+0.08%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,725.17
    -92.77 (-0.35%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6455
    +0.0004 (+0.06%)
     

The Latest: UN chief warns against 'vaccine nationalism'

·10 min read

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed.” He says that is leaving people in developing nations around the world watching preparations for the rollout of inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich countries and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated.

The U.N. chief has repeatedly called for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good” available to everyone on the planet, and he appealed Wednesday for $4.2 billion in the next two months for a World Health Organization program to buy and deliver virus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

The United Kingdom and Russia are already vaccinating people. In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine could get a green light for emergency use in the coming days. The vaccine was approved by Canada on Wednesday.

Guterres says that “what we’re seeing today is an enormous effort by several countries in order to ensure vaccines for their own populations.”

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

About 50% of Americans will take the new coronavirus vaccine, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. About 25% of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated, taking a wait and see approach.

Canada health regulators approve Pfizer’s vaccine, days ahead of possible approval in the United States. Health Canada says 249,000 doses of the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech will arrive this month and be administered within days.

— EU drug regulator hacked, data on COVID-19 vaccine accessed

— UK probing if 2 allergic reactions linked to vaccine

— Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HONOLULU — Hawaii will furlough more than 10,000 state workers two days a month to balance the state’s budget as tax revenues decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday the furloughs will take effect Jan. 1 and cut payroll spending 9.2%. The governor says he and members of his Cabinet will get the same percentage salary cut.

Nurses, firefighters, prison guards and others whose jobs involve around-the-clock operations won’t be required to furlough. Employees at airports and harbours whose pay is covered by federal funds will also not be furloughed. About 4,600 employees fall into this exempt category.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — For a second day this week, hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus in Texas topped 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 9,053 were hospitalized Wednesday. The state reported 9,028 hospitalizations Tuesday.

Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the death toll in Texas is at more than 23,000, the second highest in the country.

___

WASHINGTON — The founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium says she has concerns about the availability of potential coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Ala Stanford said Wednesday that “everyone who needs a test cannot get a test. So, I do have concerns about the vaccine availability.”

She says it is important that vaccines are received by people “going to work every day in contact with the public, bringing it home to their communities and transmitting it.” She recommends hospitals “be required to have a culturally competent education program in place” about potential vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide whether to approve a Pfizer vaccine within days. If approved, the first recipients are likely health care workers and nursing home residents.

___

LOS ANGELES — The usually stoic health director of Los Angeles County became emotional while describing “a devastating increase in deaths,” with the total hitting 8,075.

Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday that this week the county recorded an average of 43 daily deaths — up from about 12 a day in mid-November.

Ferrer fought back tears as she called the deaths “an incalculable loss to their friends and their family and the community.”

Hospitals in Los Angeles are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 patients, with new admissions running near 500 a day. Officials anticipate that number will increase to 700 a day by next week.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to hold Christmas parties at the Governor’s Mansion after repeatedly warning people to avoid social gatherings as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Reeves said Wednesday that he has invited family, friends and state officials to the multiple parties, but he expects many will choose not to attend.

The governor has often told people not to host gatherings as the virus spreads. He issued a new executive order Wednesday that restricts social gatherings statewide to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible and has issued a mask mandate for all Mississippi schools and for 61 out of 82 counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The greater Sacramento region will be placed under California’s most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.

The 13-county region encompassing the state capital has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health website .

Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.

The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. The state is divided in to five regions for purposes of determining restriction levels based on ICU capacity.

____

NEW YORK — A study out of Italy is seen as added evidence that COVID-19 virus may have been spreading in late fall of 2019, before an outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China.

Researchers identified the new coronavirus infection in a specimen taken in early December from a 4-year-old boy who lived near Milan. The boy first developed a cough and other symptoms in November, months before COVID cases were identified in Italy.

In the study, the researchers went back and looked at back-of-the-throat swab specimens that had been collected from 39 patients between September and February. One from the boy tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The researchers noted that the Italian child developed cold and flu-like symptoms in November and then a measles-like rash in early December. But they don’t detail where the child had been or who had been around.

Scientists at the University of Milan led the study and the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases this week posted it online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes the journal, but it is editorially independent of the agency.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister says his country has no plans to make vaccination against the new coronavirus mandatory but will work to convince the public about the safety of the vaccines.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca also said people who contracted the virus in the past four to six months, children, and pregnant women would not be vaccinated.

Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, with the first shipment due to arrive in the coming days. Turkey is also engaged in talks to obtain other vaccines and hopes that a Turkish vaccine will be ready for use in April.

Turkey is experiencing a surge in infections with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hovering above 30,000 per day. The country’s death toll since March has topped 15,000.

The government will assess the effectiveness of recently imposed weekend and evening curfews before deciding whether to impose stricter lockdowns, the minister said.

Koca said a total of 216 health workers have died since the start of the outbreak.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor is re-imposing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries to free up hospital capacity with the state’s steep recent increases in serious COVID-19 illnesses.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that hospitals were being directed to postpone all non-urgent, in-patient surgeries from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the surgery restrictions will allow hospitals to shift health care workers to help care for patients with COVID-19.

Holcomb said Indiana is “on fire” with coronavirus spread as the number of Indiana counties with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread more than doubled in the state health department’s weekly update. The tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago. All other counties are in the next riskiest orange rating.

Total positive cases statewide stood at 16,125 and 3,282 had died from the disease in the state.

Holcomb, a Republican, said he was extending the statewide mask order and toughening restrictions on crowd sizes that he reinstated last month. The new rules will prevent local health departments from allowing exemptions for social gatherings of more than 25 people in counties with red ratings and more than 50 people in orange-rated counties.

___

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Health official who falsely described the coronavirus and development of vaccines against it as a communist plot has resigned.

A health department spokeswoman said Wednesday that Igor Shepherd submitted his resignation Tuesday and that department officials accepted it the same day. Shepherd made the remarks at an event in Colorado last month, and they undermined Wyoming’s public health efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Shepherd couldn’t be reached for comment. A listed phone number for him did not work, and as of Wednesday he had not returned social media and work phone messages left last Friday.

___

PHOENIX — Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday and the state reported 108 deaths.

The state registered 4,444 confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s known totals to 382,601.

The Department of Health Services says on Twitter that “a large percentage” of the 108 deaths reported Wednesday were due to reviewing past death certificates and determining the deaths were from COVID-19. That periodic process results in a larger than normal daily report of deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Tuesday reached 3,287, up 130 from Monday. It included 766 patients in intensive care unit beds.

___

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey extended a statewide mask mandate until Jan. 22 but declined to order additional restrictions.

Ivey announced the six-week extension during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol. The order, which requires face coverings to be worn in public when within 6 feet with people outside your household, was to expire Friday.

Alabama had a record 4,436 cases reported on Wednesday and 50 more deaths. The state positivity rate is 34%. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Alabama increased in the past two weeks from 24 on Nov. 24 to 43 on Tuesday.

The Republican governor says while vaccine availability is “just around the corner,” the state must weather the upcoming months.

Ivey recommended people wear masks and wash their hands to try to limit the spread of the virus, saying she’s “just trying to urge you to use the common sense the good Lord gave each of us to be smart and considerate of other.”

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 'I feel dangerous': Kubrat Pulev says he is a better boxer than Anthony Joshua

    'I feel dangerous': Kubrat Pulev says he is a better boxer than Anthony Joshua

  • Pacific Bay Closes $366,000 First Tranche of Flow-Through, Non Flow-Through Non-Brokered Financing

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) "Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has closed a $366,440 gross proceeds first tranche a $537,500 non-brokered private placement announced November 4, 2020. The Company issued 1,886,800 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.175 for proceeds of $330,190 and 290,000 Non Flow Through units (the "NFT ...

  • Hundreds sign up to speak on Minneapolis plan to cut police

    MINNEAPOLIS — More than 300 Minneapolis residents signed up to speak Wednesday night on a plan to shrink the city's police department, with some pleading for City Council members to deliver the reforms they promised after George Floyd's death and others warning it would be irresponsible to cut officers amid soaring crime rates.The council was expected to vote on the plan late Wednesday after several hours of public comment, and 11 of its 13 members have already cast committee votes in favour of key components of it.Supporters call the plan “Safety for All,” the latest version of the “defund the police” movement that Minneapolis and other cities have considered since Floyd’s May 25 death ignited mass demonstrations against police brutality and a nationwide reckoning with racism.The plan would cut nearly $8 million from Mayor Jacob Frey’s $179 million policing budget and redirect it to mental health teams, violence prevention programs and other initiatives. Frey has threatened to veto the plan, which he says would irresponsibly reduce the authorized size of the force by 138 officers before enacting alternatives.The council was prepared to allow speeches of up to a minute for any of the 323 people who signed up, though not all spoke when their names were called.Some in favour of the plan called police officers cowards, gang members, white supremacists or terrorists. They spoke about violence that African Americans and other minorities have experienced at the hands of police.Those against the plan said the City Council was acting irresponsibly and has bungled its attempts to bring change. They cited increasing violence, saying they don't feel safe.“The place I grew up this summer burned," said Will Roberts, who grew up in the Longfellow neighbourhood. "And it burned because of police misconduct.” He called the police department a “violent, occupying source," saying, “it's incumbent upon us as residents of this city to change that.”Loraine Teel, of south Minneapolis, said she supports the mayor's position, telling council members: “You cannot achieve reform without a plan that includes the co-operation of those being reformed ... You have failed miserably.”Cities around the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York City and Portland, Oregon, are shifting funds from police departments to social services programs in an effort to provide new solutions for problems traditionally handled by police. Such cuts have led some departments to lay off officers, cancel recruiting classes or retreat from hiring goals.In Minneapolis, violent crime rates have surged since the death of Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed and pleading for air for several minutes while Derek Chauvin, a white former officer, pressed his knee against his neck. Chauvin and three others were charged in Floyd’s death and are expected to stand trial in March.Police have recorded 532 gunshot victims this year as of last Thursday, more than double the same period a year ago. Carjackings have also spiked to 375 so far this year, up 331% from the same period last year. Violent crimes have topped 5,100, compared with just over 4,000 for the same period in 2019.“This summer happened because George Floyd was murdered by the Minneapolis Police Department and it wasn't an accident, it's because the system of policing we know now is not just racist, but it doesn't create safety for all,” said Oluchi Omeoga, a cofounder of Black Visions, which supports “Safety for All” as a step toward more transformational change.Due to austerity forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor’s proposal already bakes in a $14 million cut to the department compared with its original 2020 budget, mostly through attrition. Frey aims to hold the number of sworn officers around 770 through 2021 with hopes of eventually increasing the force to its current authorized cap of 888. “Safety for All” would cap the number at 750 by 2022. The department is already down by about 120 — partly due to officers claiming post-traumatic stress disorder from a summer of unrest — with more preparing to leave amid retirements and poor morale.“I think we need to make bold decisions on a path forward,” said Council Member Steve Fletcher, a co-author of the proposal to reduce police staffing. While acknowledging that it would mean fewer officers, he said it would reduce the department’s workload by shifting 911 calls away from armed officers to other specialists such as mental health professionals.“Combined those investments add up to a safer city for everybody and an approach that creates a more sustainable public safety system for our city,” Fletcher said in an interview.But Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who say there’s no need for an either-or decision — that it’s possible to reform policing without cutting officers. The mayor and 12 of the 13 council members are Democrats; one council member is from the Green Party.If the council approves the plan, Frey would have five days to veto if he chooses. The council could override him with a two-thirds majority, or nine council members, but it’s not clear whether those nine votes exist. The proposal to cap the number of officers passed with just 7 of 13 votes in committee Monday.A proposal over the summer to dismantle the department and replace it with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” initially had support from a majority of the council but faltered when a separate city commission voted against putting it on the November ballot. The city was paying $4,500 a day at one point for private security for three council members who reported getting threats after supporting defunding.Amy Forliti And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

  • EXPLAINER-What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

    Britain's medicines regulator has advised people with a history of significant allergies not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of its rollout in the UK. UK officials said there have been two reports of anaphylaxis and one report of a possible allergic reaction since rollout began. Anaphylaxis can cause throat swelling, breathing trouble and difficulty swallowing, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

  • Australia Is Paid to Borrow in First Sale at Negative Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia just joined Japan, New Zealand and most European nations in selling short-term bills at a negative yield.An auction of three-month Australian notes on Thursday saw A$1.5 billion sold at an average yield of 0.01%, with buyers who bid most aggressively at the sale receiving a yield of minus 0.01%. The negative yield means that the nation is being paid to borrow from some investors.Yields in Australia have been close to zero since the central bank cut benchmark rates to 0.1% to help counter the financial and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But Thursday’s development isn’t a sign that investors see the Reserve Bank of Australia steering toward additional rate cuts.Swap markets pricing suggests that the policy rate will stay on hold until the end of next year and beyond. The negative yield is more a symptom of the large amount of liquidity available to banks since RBA introduced a three-year loan program for lenders.Known as the Term Funding Facility, it has seen almost A$84 billion in borrowing so far, which has reduced the need for short-term funding from elsewhere.(Updates chart, adds deck headlines, adds information on liquidity driving the collapse in yields.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jury convicts Illinois man in Minnesota mosque bombing

    MINNEAPOLIS — A jury on Wednesday convicted the leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group of several civil rights and hate crime charges in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque. Prosecutors outlined 49-year-old Michael Hari's hatred for Muslims as his motivation for the bombing during the trial, citing anti-Islam excerpts from Hari's manifesto known as The White Rabbit Handbook, named after his militia group. Prosecutors presented evidence to jurors that included phone records and testimony of federal investigators who tracked Hari down to Clarence, Illinois, a rural community about 120 miles (190 kilometres) south of Chicago where Hari and two co-defendants lived after a seven-month investigation. The bombing took place on Aug. 5, 2017, when the pipe bomb exploded in the imam’s office as worshippers gathered for early morning prayers. No one was hurt in the explosion, though community members where shaken by the incident and the mosque’s executive director testified last month that it has led to diminished attendance due to fear. Local faith leaders gathered in front of the federal courthouse building in St. Paul and thanked prosecutors and the jury during a press conference after the verdict was delivered. Abdulahi Farah, a program director at Dar Al-Farooq, said the mosque's sense of community was “shattered” after the attack, but the guilty verdict sends a “strong message” to their congregants and other Muslim communities across the state. “Our community members definitely have been sharing messages of hope instead of fear and isolation,” Farah said. “Many more members are slowly coming back and feeling like this is the place where we belong, this is our home and we're not going anywhere.” Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said during the press conference that while justice has been served in this individual case, the threat of violence toward Muslim communities by white supremacist groups still exists. Hussein said these groups have been galvanized by the Trump administration and that he is concerned the groups will take out their frustration with the president's loss in November's election on Muslim communities across the nation. “We urge, as we celebrate today's verdict, that law enforcement and particularly state and federal leadership do not ignore ... the potential for more severe crimes like this happening moving forward,” he said. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said in a release Wednesday that Hari's goal was to undermine the Dar Al-Farooq congregation's right to practice their religion with violence “driven by hatred and ignorance.” “Today’s guilty verdicts represent a condemnation of that hatred and uphold our fundamental right to live and worship free from the threat of violence and discrimination,” she said. Hari was found guilty on all five counts, which include using explosives, damaging property because of its religious character and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs. A sentencing hearing for Hari, who faces a mandatory minimum of 35 years in prison, has yet to be scheduled, according to MacDonald. The Star Tribune reported that Hari called the newspaper from jail a few hours after his conviction to say he was beginning a hunger strike. “I am protesting my sham trial by submitting to a trial by ordeal in the form of a hunger strike to prove my innocence and my sincerity,” Hari said, according to the newspaper. Hari also said he was embarking on the strike for people wrongly convicted of drug-related crimes, the newspaper reported. The testimony by Hari's co-defendants, Joe Morris and Michael McWhorter, described how Morris viewed Hari as a father figure, and how Hari instructed them to throw the pipe bomb into the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center as Hari waited in the car after driving up from Illinois in a truck rented by Hari. Morris, who along with McWhorter pleaded guilty in January 2019 to their role in the attack, testified that Hari said the mosque trained ISIS fighters. Defence attorneys argued that prosecutors failed to produce forensic evidence putting Hari at the suburban Minneapolis mosque on the day of the attack and attempted to discredit Morris and McWhorter with what they said were inconsistencies in their testimony. Hari refused to testify in his own defence. Prosecutors refuted the defence's claims, citing Hari's past as a former sheriff's deputy that investigated crimes as how he knew not to leave forensic evidence behind. The Associated Press

  • After a huge week, Darren Waller is hungry for more

    Matt Harmon is joined by SNICKERS Hungriest Player of the Week Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders to talk NFL Playoffs and the difficult transition from wide receiver to tight end.

  • Wife of convicted California congressman seeks divorce

    The wife of former Rep. Duncan Hunter has filed for divorce after both were convicted of corruption and prosecutors alleged the lawmaker had used campaign funds on extramarital affairs. Margaret Hunter filed for divorce on Nov. 20 in San Diego Superior Court, according to online records.

  • Chargers' Herbert looks to bounce back after rough stretch

    COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is looking to show that his recent struggles are not a sign that opponents have figured out how to defend him. The good news is he's done facing AFC East defences for the year.Herbert goes into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons fourth in average passing yards per game (293.1), but the past four games have been inconsistent with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Last Sunday's 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots marked the first time he has completed less than half his passes and he didn't have a touchdown pass.The last two games have also been Herbert's lowest rated of the season. He had a 75.5 passer rating in a 27-17 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 29 and followed that up with a 43.7 against New England. Those games came after he threw for a career-high 366 yards with a 116.5 rating against the New York Jets on Nov. 22.Even though Los Angeles (3-9) has faced teams that have defensive schemes that utilize more pressure packages, Herbert attributes the recent struggles to self-inflicted problems.“I think that we’ve had a good game plan and we unfortunately go out there and don’t execute as well as we would have liked," he said on Wednesday. "Whether it’s on third down or second-and-long, it’s always on us to be better than that.”Coach Anthony Lynn said Herbert and the offence need to do two things better over the final four games — get rid of the ball quicker and better pass protection. Herbert took an average of 2.75 seconds to throw last week, which was only the second time this season his average has been above 2.7 seconds. He also has been sacked three times in each of the past three games.“We just have to do a better job of blocking and get back to getting the ball out on time, letting the covers dictate what the football should go,” Lynn said. “We've been trying to force the ball in certain places. We can max protect but at the end of the day we have to block the man that is in front of us, and we haven't done a very good job of that.”Atlanta (4-8) has the league's fourth-worst pass defence, giving up an average of 285.3 yards per game. The Falcons had a stretch where they surrendered over 300 yards in six of seven games but they have held their last three opponents under 220 yards.Atlanta's pass rush has experienced a resurgence with 10 of its 24 sacks coming in the past three games."They’re really fast, really quick and aggressive. They really fly around," Herbert said. “It’s a tough challenge for us, but a great opportunity for us to to go play some football.”Notes: Lynn said he will be taking over special teams duties, marking the second staff change in two weeks. Lynn demoted George Stewart from co-ordinator to analyst on Nov. 25 and said Keith Burns would be taking over. ... RB Justin Jackson has been designated to return off injured reserve after missing the past four games due to a knee injury. ... CB Chris Harris Jr. (foot), RB Joshua Kelley (foot) and LB Denzel Perryman (back) did not practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Win, lose or settle: Facebook lawsuits will take years to resolve

    Facebook, faced with two major antitrust lawsuits, could be forced to breakup, settle with changes to its business, or it could prove its government challengers wrong and win in court, antitrust experts said. The Federal Trade Commission and a major coalition of states are asking that Facebook be forced to sell WhatsApp and Instagram, saying it used a "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay. If the government wins, the judge could rule Facebook must divest its photo sharing app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.

  • Boris Johnson fails to secure Brexit concessions after three hours of face-to-face talks in Brussels

    Talks in jeopardy as no breakthrough emerges in meeting with Ursula von der Leyen

  • Canadian Family Models Christmas Decorations On Fictional Griswold House

    A Canadian family took inspiration from a classic American holiday film to decorate their home in Stony Plain, Alberta, as seen in footage taken on December 7.Video posted by Instagram user @edmontonmama shows the house decked out in Christmas lights modeled on the Griswold family’s residence from the comedy ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’.Donations to the local food bank were also accepted at the site, the user wrote in a caption. Credit: @edmontonmama via Storyful

  • Nepal citizens producing Indian Aadhar cards a 'potential security risk', says Tanakpur SDM

    Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], December 10 (ANI): Long queues of Nepal citizens on Wednesday were seen queuing up to enter India at the Banbasa border between the two countries.

  • Elon Musk's Starship prototype makes a big impact

    The US entrepreneur's latest Starship rocket prototype impresses in flight, but crashes on landing.

  • SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown. It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the rocketship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years. Despite the catastrophic finale, he was thrilled. “Mars, here we come!!” he tweeted. This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone, body flaps and three engines — was shooting for an altitude of up to eight miles (12.5 kilometres). That’s almost 100 times higher than previous hops and skimming the stratosphere. Starship seemed to hit the mark or at least come close. There was no immediate word from SpaceX on how high it went. The full-scale, stainless steel model — 160 feet (50 metres) tall and 30 feet (9 metres) in diameter — soared out over the Gulf of Mexico. After about five minutes, it flipped sideways as planned and descended in a free-fall back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The Raptor engines reignited for braking and the rocket tilted back upright. When it touched down, however, the rocketship became engulfed in flames and ruptured, parts scattering. The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted six minutes and 42 seconds. SpaceX broadcast the sunset demo live on its website; repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine abort Tuesday heightened the excitement among space fans. Musk called it a “successful ascent” and said the body flaps precisely guided the rocket to the landing point. The fuel tank pressure was low, however, when the engines reignited for touchdown, which caused Starship to come down too fast. “But we got all the data we needed!" he tweeted. Musk had kept expectations low, cautioning earlier this week there was “probably” 1-in-3 chance of complete success. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who founded the Blue Origin rocket company, offered swift congratulations. “Anybody who knows how hard this stuff is is impressed by today’s Starship test.” Two lower, shorter SpaceX test flights earlier this year from Boca Chica, Texas — a quiet coastal village before SpaceX moved in — used more rudimentary versions of Starship. Essentially cylindrical cans and single Raptor engines, these early vehicles reached altitudes of 490 feet (150 metres). An even earlier model, the short and squat Starhopper, made a tiny tethered hop in 2019, followed by two increasingly higher climbs. Wednesday's test followed SpaceX’s latest space station supply run for NASA by three days, and the private company’s second astronaut flight by less than a month from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. Starship is actually the upper stage of Musk’s envisioned moon- and Mars-ships. It will launch atop a mega booster still in development known as the Super Heavy. The entire vehicle will tower 394 feet (120 metres) — 31 feet (9.4 metres) taller than NASA’s Saturn V rocket that hurled men to the moon a half-century ago. SpaceX intends to use Starship to put massive satellites into orbit around Earth, besides delivering people and cargo to the moon and Mars. Earlier this year, SpaceX was one of three prime contractors chosen by NASA to develop lunar landers capable of getting astronauts on the moon by 2024. Right before Wednesday’s launch, NASA announced the 18 U.S. astronauts who will train for the Artemis moon-landing program. While accepting an award in Berlin last week, Musk said he’s “highly confident” of a human flight to Mars in six years — “if we get lucky, maybe four years.” But Musk is the first to admit his timelines can be overly optimistic. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. ¶ Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

  • China EV Startup XPeng Expands Share Sale to Raise $2.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion from an upsized share sale, joining a rush of fundraising by companies in the sector seeking to capitalize on a rally in stock prices.The Guangzhou-based manufacturer sold 48 million American depositary shares at $45 apiece, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s 8 million more ADS than the company had been marketing and the price represents a 7.6% discount to its close on Tuesday. Xpeng could raise as much as $2.48 billion if it exercises an over-allotment option to sell an additional 7.2 million shares.Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. Industry leader Tesla Inc. has surged 622% in 2020 and said this week it’s raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.Xpeng went public in New York just over three months ago, raising $1.72 billion in an initial public offering that priced above the range and was also increased in size. Its shares have jumped 198% since then, and its follow-on offering comes a week after its newly listed rival Li Auto Inc. raised $1.36 billion in a stock sale.Shares of Xpeng fell 8.3% to $44.65 on Wednesday.Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, more than doubled last month to 169,000 units, according to China Passenger Car Association.At the same time, Chinese firms are raising record amounts of capital on U.S. exchanges this year even as relations between the world’s two largest economies are at a low ebb.Xpeng’s follow-on offering is the second-biggest straight after an IPO by a U.S.-listed Chinese firm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Online rental platform KE Holdings Inc. currently holds the title of largest first-time follow-on after it sold $2.36 billion of stock just three months after its debut.Xpeng plans to use the proceeds for purposes including research and development of its smart vehicles and software, hardware and data technologies, expansion of sales channels and super-charging network, as well as expansion of its footprint internationally.Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. were joint bookrunners for Xpeng’s share sale.(Updates with China market growth in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: Mavs to release J.J. Barea a month after signing him to $2.6 million deal

    The Mavericks reportedly anticipated cutting J.J. Barea before the 2020-21 NBA season.

  • Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA — Health Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech Wednesday, paving the way for vaccinations to begin countrywide as early as next Tuesday.The department also released its long-awaited detailed vaccination plan, which suggests the wider Canadian population will be able to line up for vaccines starting in April, and that everyone wanting the shot could be vaccinated before the end of 2021."This is a momentous occasion," said Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical adviser at Health Canada who oversaw the review process.Sharma said approving a first vaccine is only one step and there are still many months to go in the pandemic, but in a year where the news has mostly been bad, everyone should take a moment to acknowledge the good news."The geek in me is amazed," she said, unable to hold back a big smile."No one would have thought even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus that less than a year later we'd be authorizing and then distributing a vaccine."Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, appointed vice-president of operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada to run the vaccine rollout, said the first doses will be shipped from Pfizer's factory in Puurs, Belgium on Friday, and begin arriving at 14 delivery sites in Canada three days later.The first shipment will include 30,000 doses, with another 219,000 coming by Dec. 31. They are mostly being distributed to the provinces on a per capita basis, said Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer.Fortin said it will be one or two days after the vaccines arrive before the injections start, because the doses arrive frozen and must be thawed and diluted before being administered. The Pfizer vaccine's temperature requirements are the most difficult of any of the proposed vaccines, and Sharma said if the doses are not kept at temperatures between -60 C and -80 C until just before injection, the vaccines may break down and become unusable.All the doses will be packed in special boxes with thermal and location sensors. If any box warms too much, its doses will be segregated and, Sharma said, likely thrown out.Fortin said Pfizer has hired UPS to ship the doses to Canada and that the route includes stops in Cologne, Germany and Kentucky before Canada. Once on the ground in Canada there is also some road transportation to get to the final locations.Every province has identified at least one initial delivery site — with two each in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia — mainly hospitals. The initial injections will be done in the same locations. As the provinces grow more comfortable with the process and more doses begin to arrive, the Pfizer vaccine is to be delivered at 205 identified sites.The temperature requirements mean the first doses won't go to the territories. Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon will be prioritized to receive the doses of the vaccine being developed by Moderna, which can be kept at temperatures of about -20 C. Moderna's vaccine is being reviewed by Health Canada as well, and a decision is expected later this month or in early January.National figures compiled Tuesday night by the Public Health Agency of Canada showed there were 5,981 new cases that day from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province recorded 1,890 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and added 28 people to the death toll, called the Pfizer approval "phenomenal news.""As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them," he said in a statement.Quebec has selected two long-term care homes as the first recipients, one in Montreal and one in Quebec City, but in other provinces, the initial doses appear likely to go to health-care workers, because transporting long-term care residents to hospitals is not an easy proposition.Alberta said it expects to start vaccinating health-care workers in Edmonton and Calgary next Wednesday. About 3,900 doses are to go to intensive care unit doctors and nurses, respiratory therapists and long-term care workers.Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses at the Regina General Hospital next week and will start vaccinating staff in the intensive-care and COVID-19 units as well as the emergency room. Manitoba's government said it will vaccinate 900 front-line health workers first.Workers in long-term care homes will be the first to get vaccinations when 4,000 doses arrive in B.C. next week. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects about 400,000 doses will go to health workers, vulnerable populations and front-line workers, including teachers and grocery clerks by March. Premier John Horgan said the announcement that vaccines are available is a sign of optimism and an opportunity to celebrate briefly and then redouble efforts to contain the virus. "But before we get to that place, as in any race, when you see the finish line you don't stop running, you focus, you dig down deep to find that extra resolve to get to the finish line." While Sharma and Njoo stressed initial doses are limited and will be prioritized for the most vulnerable, more vaccines should be approved over the winter and the shipments of various vaccines large enough by the spring to expand the vaccination program beyond the initial priority groups.A proposed timeline provided by Health Canada on Wednesday suggests three million people will be vaccinated by the end of March, another 12 million to 16 million by the end of June, and the rest by sometime in the fall.All but one vaccine among the seven Canada has procured require two doses per patient. Health Canada has received applications to review four of those seven. Pfizer was the first to be completed, with approval coming at 9 a.m.. Wednesday.Sharma said Canadians should feel comfortable getting the vaccine when they are eligible to do so, saying the review was done faster than usual but did not compromise any standards."Canadians can have confidence in our rigorous review process and that the vaccine was authorized only after a thorough assessment of the evidence demonstrated that it met Health Canada's strict standards for safety, efficacy and quality."Sharma said while there is never zero risk in taking any kind of pharmaceutical, Health Canada is confident the benefits of the vaccine in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh any dangers.Adverse reactions to the vaccine have mainly been pain at the injection site, followed by fatigue and headaches. Canada is the third country in the world to greenlight the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.The United Kingdom began inoculating people Tuesday after last week becoming the first to approve its use. The kingdom of Bahrain approved it last Friday. The United States could approve it as early as Thursday.The U.K. warned that two people had severe allergic reactions on the first day of vaccinations, but are recovering. The U.K. is investigating and Health Canada has asked for information on the issue but Sharma said for now it has not changed Canada's approval terms.Those terms require Pfizer and BioNTech to continue providing Health Canada with data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for at least two years, including measurements of any adverse reactions and data on how long the immunity provided lasts.Pfizer's initial trials concluded the vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in 95 per cent of patients.The initial authorization is only for use on people over the age of 16. Pfizer's initial trials did not include children under 16.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.—With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in WinnipegMia Rabson, The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting Friday to discuss Pfizer's application and that Canada was second in the world to approve the vaccine.

  • The Latest: UN chief warns against 'vaccine nationalism'

    UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed.” He says that is leaving people in developing nations around the world watching preparations for the rollout of inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich countries and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated.The U.N. chief has repeatedly called for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good” available to everyone on the planet, and he appealed Wednesday for $4.2 billion in the next two months for a World Health Organization program to buy and deliver virus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.The United Kingdom and Russia are already vaccinating people. In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine could get a green light for emergency use in the coming days. The vaccine was approved by Canada on Wednesday.Guterres says that “what we’re seeing today is an enormous effort by several countries in order to ensure vaccines for their own populations.”___THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:About 50% of Americans will take the new coronavirus vaccine, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. About 25% of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated, taking a wait and see approach.Canada health regulators approve Pfizer’s vaccine, days ahead of possible approval in the United States. Health Canada says 249,000 doses of the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech will arrive this month and be administered within days.— EU drug regulator hacked, data on COVID-19 vaccine accessed— UK probing if 2 allergic reactions linked to vaccine— Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for coronavirus___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:HONOLULU — Hawaii will furlough more than 10,000 state workers two days a month to balance the state’s budget as tax revenues decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. David Ige said Wednesday the furloughs will take effect Jan. 1 and cut payroll spending 9.2%. The governor says he and members of his Cabinet will get the same percentage salary cut.Nurses, firefighters, prison guards and others whose jobs involve around-the-clock operations won’t be required to furlough. Employees at airports and harbours whose pay is covered by federal funds will also not be furloughed. About 4,600 employees fall into this exempt category.___AUSTIN, Texas — For a second day this week, hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus in Texas topped 9,000.The Texas Department of State Health Services says 9,053 were hospitalized Wednesday. The state reported 9,028 hospitalizations Tuesday.Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak.Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the death toll in Texas is at more than 23,000, the second highest in the country.___WASHINGTON — The founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium says she has concerns about the availability of potential coronavirus vaccines.Dr. Ala Stanford said Wednesday that “everyone who needs a test cannot get a test. So, I do have concerns about the vaccine availability.”She says it is important that vaccines are received by people “going to work every day in contact with the public, bringing it home to their communities and transmitting it.” She recommends hospitals “be required to have a culturally competent education program in place” about potential vaccines.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide whether to approve a Pfizer vaccine within days. If approved, the first recipients are likely health care workers and nursing home residents.___LOS ANGELES — The usually stoic health director of Los Angeles County became emotional while describing “a devastating increase in deaths,” with the total hitting 8,075.Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday that this week the county recorded an average of 43 daily deaths — up from about 12 a day in mid-November.Ferrer fought back tears as she called the deaths “an incalculable loss to their friends and their family and the community.”Hospitals in Los Angeles are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 patients, with new admissions running near 500 a day. Officials anticipate that number will increase to 700 a day by next week.___JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to hold Christmas parties at the Governor’s Mansion after repeatedly warning people to avoid social gatherings as coronavirus cases surge in the state.Reeves said Wednesday that he has invited family, friends and state officials to the multiple parties, but he expects many will choose not to attend.The governor has often told people not to host gatherings as the virus spreads. He issued a new executive order Wednesday that restricts social gatherings statewide to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible and has issued a mask mandate for all Mississippi schools and for 61 out of 82 counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases.___SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The greater Sacramento region will be placed under California’s most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.The 13-county region encompassing the state capital has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health website.Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. The state is divided in to five regions for purposes of determining restriction levels based on ICU capacity.____NEW YORK — A study out of Italy is seen as added evidence that COVID-19 virus may have been spreading in late fall of 2019, before an outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China.Researchers identified the new coronavirus infection in a specimen taken in early December from a 4-year-old boy who lived near Milan. The boy first developed a cough and other symptoms in November, months before COVID cases were identified in Italy.In the study, the researchers went back and looked at back-of-the-throat swab specimens that had been collected from 39 patients between September and February. One from the boy tested positive for the new coronavirus.The researchers noted that the Italian child developed cold and flu-like symptoms in November and then a measles-like rash in early December. But they don’t detail where the child had been or who had been around.Scientists at the University of Milan led the study and the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases this week posted it online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes the journal, but it is editorially independent of the agency.___ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister says his country has no plans to make vaccination against the new coronavirus mandatory but will work to convince the public about the safety of the vaccines.Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca also said people who contracted the virus in the past four to six months, children, and pregnant women would not be vaccinated.Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, with the first shipment due to arrive in the coming days. Turkey is also engaged in talks to obtain other vaccines and hopes that a Turkish vaccine will be ready for use in April.Turkey is experiencing a surge in infections with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hovering above 30,000 per day. The country’s death toll since March has topped 15,000.The government will assess the effectiveness of recently imposed weekend and evening curfews before deciding whether to impose stricter lockdowns, the minister said.Koca said a total of 216 health workers have died since the start of the outbreak.___INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor is re-imposing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries to free up hospital capacity with the state’s steep recent increases in serious COVID-19 illnesses.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that hospitals were being directed to postpone all non-urgent, in-patient surgeries from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the surgery restrictions will allow hospitals to shift health care workers to help care for patients with COVID-19.Holcomb said Indiana is “on fire” with coronavirus spread as the number of Indiana counties with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread more than doubled in the state health department’s weekly update. The tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago. All other counties are in the next riskiest orange rating.Total positive cases statewide stood at 16,125 and 3,282 had died from the disease in the state.Holcomb, a Republican, said he was extending the statewide mask order and toughening restrictions on crowd sizes that he reinstated last month. The new rules will prevent local health departments from allowing exemptions for social gatherings of more than 25 people in counties with red ratings and more than 50 people in orange-rated counties.___CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Health official who falsely described the coronavirus and development of vaccines against it as a communist plot has resigned.A health department spokeswoman said Wednesday that Igor Shepherd submitted his resignation Tuesday and that department officials accepted it the same day. Shepherd made the remarks at an event in Colorado last month, and they undermined Wyoming’s public health efforts to contain the new coronavirus.Shepherd couldn’t be reached for comment. A listed phone number for him did not work, and as of Wednesday he had not returned social media and work phone messages left last Friday.___PHOENIX — Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday and the state reported 108 deaths.The state registered 4,444 confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s known totals to 382,601.The Department of Health Services says on Twitter that “a large percentage” of the 108 deaths reported Wednesday were due to reviewing past death certificates and determining the deaths were from COVID-19. That periodic process results in a larger than normal daily report of deaths.According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Tuesday reached 3,287, up 130 from Monday. It included 766 patients in intensive care unit beds.___BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey extended a statewide mask mandate until Jan. 22 but declined to order additional restrictions.Ivey announced the six-week extension during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol. The order, which requires face coverings to be worn in public when within 6 feet with people outside your household, was to expire Friday.Alabama had a record 4,436 cases reported on Wednesday and 50 more deaths. The state positivity rate is 34%. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Alabama increased in the past two weeks from 24 on Nov. 24 to 43 on Tuesday.The Republican governor says while vaccine availability is “just around the corner,” the state must weather the upcoming months.Ivey recommended people wear masks and wash their hands to try to limit the spread of the virus, saying she’s “just trying to urge you to use the common sense the good Lord gave each of us to be smart and considerate of other.”The Associated Press

  • Allergy warning over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

    Pfizer said the vaccine was ‘well tolerated’ during the trials with ‘no serious safety concerns’.