The Canadian Press
The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
  • The Latest: Eagles soaring over Chiefs at Super Bowl
The Canadian Press
41 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Super Bowl 59 is underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third year in a row.

Here's the latest:

___

SCORE UPDATE: Eagles 40, Chiefs 6

Another field goal. It’s 40-6 Eagles with 8:01 left in the Super Bowl.

Harrison Ford talks about life’s ‘owner’s manual’ for Jeep

Film legend Harrison Ford headlines the Jeep brand’s 2025 Super Bowl commercial

A two-minute ad from Jeep takes a more serious tone, enlisting Harrison Ford to talk about freedom.

No single definition emerges — and at one point, Ford says, “Freedom is yes. Or no. Or maybe.”

The actor encourages viewers to write their own “owner’s manual” of their lives.

“We won’t always agree on which way to go, but our differences will be our strength,” Ford says in the spot. He later adds: “This Jeep makes me happy, even though my name is Ford.”

SCORE UPDATE: Eagles 37, Chiefs 6

Elliott has connected again on a field goal, and Philadelphia’s lead is 37-6 with 9:51 left to play.

The biggest Super Bowl blowout? A 45-point romp

The Eagles are rolling tonight, but as of now it’s not the biggest Super Bowl blowout in history.

Not even close.

The biggest Super rout was Jan. 28, 1990, when San Francisco beat Denver 55-10.

Maybe New Orleans is the city for blowout wins. That 55-10 game was also at the Superdome.

Kendrick dropped key word from ‘Not Like Us’ but kept plenty in

Kendrick Lamar’s cleaned-up-for-TV version of “Not Like Us” left out the usual slurs and swear words during his halftime performance.

He also skipped the key word “pedophile” during the ruthless Drake diss track. But he kept similar lines in the Grammy-winning song including “I hear you like ’em young” and “Tryna strike a chord and it’s prolly A minor.”

Drake, who is touring in Australia, sued the record label he shares with Lamar over the track, calling its allegations false, inflammatory, shocking and dangerous.

Brady ‘roasts’ Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart got a lot of shots in on Tom Brady during the infamous Netflix roast of the seven-time Super Bowl winner last year.

Brady took a shot of his own during the Super Bowl.

“Kevin Hart’s here? How did the cameras find Kevin Hart?” Brady asked, making a height joke toward the rather diminutive comic.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Eagles 34, Chiefs 6

Philadelphia is one quarter away from a Super Bowl title. The Eagles had the ball to open the fourth quarter and have a four-touchdown lead.

Jalen Hurts is 15 of 20 for 201 yards and two passing yards.

Nike, NFL spotlight women in sports in their Super Bowl ads

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories