LaserBond's (ASX:LBL) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in LaserBond's (ASX:LBL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for LaserBond:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = AU$6.5m ÷ (AU$52m - AU$9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, LaserBond has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured LaserBond's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for LaserBond.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LaserBond Tell Us?

LaserBond is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 358%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On LaserBond's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what LaserBond has. And a remarkable 158% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if LaserBond can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

