Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Las Vegas Sands Corp's Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2024-05-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Las Vegas Sands Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Las Vegas Sands Corp Do?

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the U.S. were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Las Vegas Sands Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Las Vegas Sands Corp's Dividend History

Las Vegas Sands Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Las Vegas Sands Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Las Vegas Sands Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.71%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Las Vegas Sands Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -20.30%. Based on Las Vegas Sands Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Las Vegas Sands Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.28%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Las Vegas Sands Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Las Vegas Sands Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Las Vegas Sands Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Las Vegas Sands Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Las Vegas Sands Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 52.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 88.96% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Assessing Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects

Considering Las Vegas Sands Corp's consistent dividend payments, reasonable payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend payments. This analysis suggests a promising outlook for dividend investors seeking exposure to the gaming and hospitality sector. For further exploration of high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

