Will Las Vegas Make or Break the American Film Market?

The presidential election isn’t the only decisive moment playing out in the next few days. Over in Las Vegas, industry players are also throwing bets on the fate of a institution far more cherished than the U.S. government: the American Film Market.

A once-bustling film fair bulging with B-movie energy, the AFM has had a bumpy ride over the last few years, weakened by the pandemic, double Hollywood strikes, hospitality issues and prohibitive participation costs. But it has now relocated to Vegas, taking place amid slot machines and roulette tables, and is hoping to justify its importance for the film business — and, for many international guests, justify a connecting flight.

More from Variety

“Last year was not their shining moment, and for a lot of reasons, this is an opportunity for the AFM to show that we need a film market in America, and that we need one the first week in November. And if not, there’s a lot of people who will grab that opportunity,” says Scott Shooman, head of film at AMC Networks, a portfolio that encompasses IFC Films, RLJE Films and the streaming service Shudder.

Among those looking to grab that opportunity to replace the AFM is the Toronto Film Festival which has announced it will launch and film market in 2026.

While a bevy of packages are being launched at the AFM, a number of U.S. reps aren’t making the trek to Vegas, or will fly in-and-out. Case in point: Nick Shumaker, the New York-based head of AC Independent, the sales arm of Anonymous Content, traveled to L.A. to have a bunch of meetings before the start of the AFM and flew back home without circling by Vegas.

Beyond the state of the AFM itself, Shumaker says the indie biz is also going through a switch and predicts the “next two markets are really going to be telling in that it feels like certain buyers in the United States have so much in production right now and so much in development.”

“It’ll be interesting to see how much interest there is in third party content at an early stage. I think you’re going to see more and more producers try to try to partner up with us distributors earlier than they would have five and 10 years ago, just because slates seem to be so busy right now,” he says.

As Shooman says, “Ultimately, it’s the projects that really make that happen and define the marketplace. It doesn’t matter if the hotel is problematic or if it’s tricky to get around.”

Story Continues