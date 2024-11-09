GuruFocus.com

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and ...

  • Revenue: $9.9 million, approximately $7 million below target.

  • Bio-refining Revenues: $5.9 million.

  • Joint Development Agreements and Contract Research Revenue: $1.8 million.

  • Carbon Smart Product Sales: $2.2 million, more than doubled quarter-over-quarter.

  • Cost of Revenue: $8.1 million.

  • Gross Margin: 18% of revenue.

  • Operating Expenses: $34.8 million, approximately $5 million increase from prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $27.1 million, compared to $19.1 million loss in the prior year.

  • Cash Position: $89.1 million at the end of September 2024.

  • Investment by Carbon Direct Capital: $40 million closed in August.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) is evolving its business model to develop and finance its own projects, aiming for greater control over timing and performance.

  • The company has established partnerships with major players like Brookfield Asset Management and the Olean Group, securing significant financial commitments for future projects.

  • LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) has announced several new projects, including Project Drake and a joint venture in the Middle East, which are expected to drive future revenue growth.

  • The company is expanding its carbon smart business, with a new long-term ethanol purchase agreement with ArcelorMittal, potentially generating $10 million to $20 million annually.

  • LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) is diversifying its product offerings with the development of LanzaTech Nutritional Protein, targeting the growing alternative protein market.

Negative Points

  • Third quarter revenue was $9.9 million, significantly below the target due to delays in sublicensing agreements and depressed ethanol pricing.

  • The company is experiencing high operating expenses, partly due to costs associated with developing projects to FID (Final Investment Decision) stage.

  • LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) faces challenges in securing timely project agreements, leading to uncertainty in revenue recognition.

  • The company's adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $27.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to a $19.1 million loss in the same quarter last year.

  • There is a dependency on external factors such as ethanol market dynamics and project partner decisions, which can impact financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the revenue recognition for Project Drake and whether the $5 million received is part of the base revenue? A: Geoff Trukenbrod, CFO: The $5 million is an exclusivity fee for Project Drake and is expected to be recognized as revenue in Q4. It is not part of the $10 million base revenue, which represents the business's consistent performance quarter over quarter.

