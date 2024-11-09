LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and ...

Revenue: $9.9 million, approximately $7 million below target.

Bio-refining Revenues: $5.9 million.

Joint Development Agreements and Contract Research Revenue: $1.8 million.

Carbon Smart Product Sales: $2.2 million, more than doubled quarter-over-quarter.

Cost of Revenue: $8.1 million.

Gross Margin: 18% of revenue.

Operating Expenses: $34.8 million, approximately $5 million increase from prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $27.1 million, compared to $19.1 million loss in the prior year.

Cash Position: $89.1 million at the end of September 2024.

Investment by Carbon Direct Capital: $40 million closed in August.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) is evolving its business model to develop and finance its own projects, aiming for greater control over timing and performance.

The company has established partnerships with major players like Brookfield Asset Management and the Olean Group, securing significant financial commitments for future projects.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) has announced several new projects, including Project Drake and a joint venture in the Middle East, which are expected to drive future revenue growth.

The company is expanding its carbon smart business, with a new long-term ethanol purchase agreement with ArcelorMittal, potentially generating $10 million to $20 million annually.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) is diversifying its product offerings with the development of LanzaTech Nutritional Protein, targeting the growing alternative protein market.

Negative Points

Third quarter revenue was $9.9 million, significantly below the target due to delays in sublicensing agreements and depressed ethanol pricing.

The company is experiencing high operating expenses, partly due to costs associated with developing projects to FID (Final Investment Decision) stage.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) faces challenges in securing timely project agreements, leading to uncertainty in revenue recognition.

The company's adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $27.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to a $19.1 million loss in the same quarter last year.

There is a dependency on external factors such as ethanol market dynamics and project partner decisions, which can impact financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the revenue recognition for Project Drake and whether the $5 million received is part of the base revenue? A: Geoff Trukenbrod, CFO: The $5 million is an exclusivity fee for Project Drake and is expected to be recognized as revenue in Q4. It is not part of the $10 million base revenue, which represents the business's consistent performance quarter over quarter.

