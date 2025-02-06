Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) to Unveil AI-Powered OOBM Platform at Cisco Live 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 9 AI Stocks Investors Are Monitoring. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) stands against the other AI stocks.

The European Commission has recently issued guidelines intended to standardize rules across the AI industry in Europe. As reported by Reuters, employers will be banned from using artificial intelligence to track staff’s emotions. Similarly, websites will not be allowed to trick users into spending money. The Artificial Intelligence Act, which has been binding since last year, will be fully applicable on Aug. 2, 2026. The AI Act is deemed the most comprehensive set of rules governing AI globally. Some of these provisions, such as using the internet to create facial recognition databases, have already gone into effect on February 2nd.

"The ambition is to provide legal certainty for those who provide or deploy the artificial intelligence systems on the European market, also for the market surveillance authorities. The guidelines are not legally binding”.

Some practices banned under the guidelines include AI-enabled dark patterns embedded in services that are meant to manipulate users into making hefty financial commitments and AI-enabled applications that exploit users based on their age, disability, or otherwise. European Union countries have until Aug. 2 to designate market surveillance authorities to enforce the AI rules, Reuters noted.

The ban also comes with heavy fines, ranging from 1.5% to 7% of a company’s total global revenue, in case of AI breaches. However, the Financial Times has reported that Trump has threatened to target Europe in reaction to fines levied against American companies under the AI Act.

“There is definitely a worry in Brussels that the new U.S. president will raise pressure on the EU around the AI Act to ensure that U.S. companies don’t have to deal with too much red tape or potentially even fines”.

