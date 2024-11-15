Lantronix Inc. (LTRX): Among the Best AI Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best AI Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) stands against the other AI penny stocks.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, recently appeared on CNBC's 'The Exchange' on November 13 to discuss why tech could be a winner in a new Trump administration, focusing her discussion on the current state of AI, particularly the distinction between large language models and smaller, targeted AI solutions.

Forrest noted that while LLMs have garnered significant attention and represent impressive technological advancements, they are not without their flaws. Specifically, she pointed out that these models are still prone to errors, which can hinder productivity and limit their practical applications in real-world scenarios. This concern leads her to advocate for what she refers to as small AI, which emphasizes targeted solutions aimed at addressing specific problems rather than attempting to cover a broad spectrum of tasks.

Her background as a software engineer and her experience working with AI tools have shaped her perspective on the matter. She believes that smaller, more focused AI models will ultimately prove to be more effective in driving productivity gains. Unlike the more complex and exotic LLMs that may resemble something out of science fiction, like HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey", small AI solutions are designed to tackle particular challenges efficiently. Forrest argues that this targeted approach is where true productivity can be realized, making small AI a compelling area for future development and investment.

When discussing investment opportunities in the tech sector, she highlighted several key players in the semiconductor industry that are essential for powering AI technologies. NVIDIA was noted as a natural leader in this space due to its dominance in graphics processing units (GPUs) that are crucial for AI computations. However, she also expressed continued confidence in AMD, despite its recent struggles in the market.

In addition to semiconductor companies, Forrest pointed out opportunities within software firms that are leveraging AI technologies. Microsoft was cited as a prime example, the company is actively working on providing access to LLMs while also narrowing focus to practical applications. For instance, it's developing finance-oriented GenAI tools designed specifically for accounting tasks. This kind of targeted application exemplifies how LLMs can be adapted for specific industries, enhancing their utility and effectiveness.

Story Continues