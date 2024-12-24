Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR): The Best Trucking Stock To Buy?

In This Article:
Trucking stocks are businesses that offer both local and long-distance freight and cargo transportation and transfer services.
According to Global Market Insights, the growing urbanization and infrastructure development are expected to fuel the global freight trucking industry, which was valued at $2.5 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% between 2024 and 2032. The market is divided into local and long-haul groups based on distance. The local segment’s market share was approximately 55% in 2023, and by 2032, it is anticipated to surpass $1.5 trillion. The freight trucking market is divided into many segments based on trucks, including refrigerated trucks, flatbed trucks, truck trailers, and lorry tanks. In 2023, the truck trailer segment’s market share was approximately 36%. In terms of revenue share, the North American freight trucking market had a 35% position in 2023.
Connectivity is anticipated to be crucial in changing these market segments as the industry develops further. Rupert Stuetzle, general manager of EMEA manufacturing and mobility, stated,
“When we look at full logistics-as-a-service solutions, connected services could support higher-level services beyond road transport.”
According to a research report by McKinsey & Company, improvements in fleet management, driver assistance, and the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) could open up a profit pool of over $3 billion by 2035 because of connected, data-enabled services in commercial vehicles. For instance, fleet management systems already assist big retailers in reducing their diesel usage by up to 8%, and linked ZEVs allow for charge planning and route optimization. By 2030, it is projected that 20–25% of new vehicle sales in the US and 40% in Europe will be ZEVs. Additionally, generative AI is simplifying aftermarket services and vehicle design, with OEM-neutral solutions and new data marketplaces opening up new revenue streams. Initiatives like Eclipse SDV and COVESA are building open data standards, which will improve fleet connection and operational efficiency.
The truck sales industry is anticipated to stay stable in 2024 as a result of these standards. According to the S&P Mobility report, truck sales are likely to stay unchanged in 2024, but due to better economic conditions and the incentive to purchase before 2027 diesel-truck pollution regulations take effect, momentum is anticipated to rise toward a record-setting 2026. Through the midterm, the industry’s adoption of electric cars will be shaped by federal Greenhouse Gas Phase 3 emission regulations and California’s Advanced Clean Trucks law. As per S&P Mobility, the industry’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) ambitions and aspirations are at a crossroads in the next 36 months.
However, recently, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) claimed that the trucking business is suffering greatly as a result of traffic congestion on US highways. According to ATRI’s Cost of Congestion research, operating expenses soared despite fewer hours of congestion, costing the U.S. trucking industry $108.8 billion in 2022—a 15% increase from 2021. This translates to $7,588 per registered truck and more than 430,000 truck drivers sitting idle for a year. Texas, California, and Florida led state costs with $9.17 billion, $8.77 billion, and $8.44 billion, respectively, accounting for 52% of overall costs. The cities with the largest urban delays were Chicago ($3.14 billion), Miami ($3.2 billion), and New York City ($6.68 billion). Fuel expenses rose by $32.1 billion due to the waste of 6.4 billion gallons of diesel.
With the holiday season around the corner, the trucking and logistics industry is experiencing strong Christmas demand, fueled by high consumer spending and e-commerce. According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales are projected to surge by 2.5% to 3.5% over 2023, with a near-record 197 million shoppers expected over Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. In addition, According to a survey, 48% of small and medium-sized businesses anticipate more holiday sales than they did the year before. “Despite negative expectations, the U.S. consumer is still in healthy shape,” remarked Mazen Danaf, staff applied scientist and economist at Uber Freight. Despite supply chain issues and port disruptions, growth has been fueled by investments in fulfillment and route optimization, record Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales, and faster delivery times.
Methodology:
We sifted through stocks from Transportation ETF and from the resultant dataset, we chose 9 stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors, using Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds in Q3 2024 to gauge hedge fund sentiment for stocks.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here)
Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 27
One of the Best Freight Stocks, Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), is also one of the biggest third-party logistics companies in the fiercely competitive domestic asset-light truck brokerage market, which is worth over $120 billion. It focuses 90% of its revenue on domestic truck brokerage. Compared to asset-based truckload carriers, the company has less operating leverage because it only owns a fleet of trailers rather than tractors. As a result, it benefits from a variable cost structure with comparatively low capital intensity that, on average, produces strong capital returns of more than 30% during the previous seven years.
Furthermore, as one of the biggest suppliers, Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has established a strong network of independent sales agents, asset-based freight carriers, and shippers that support a broad economic moat.
In the third quarter of 2024, Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) has $531 million in cash and short-term investments, a cash growth of 6.95% YoY, a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 21%, and a return on invested capital of 19%, all of which demonstrate efficient capital utilization and support the company’s bull case. Moreover, in Q3 2024, truck revenue per load grew 3.2% sequentially, surpassing normal seasonality and demonstrating tenacity in a challenging freight environment.
Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates was the largest stakeholder in the company from among the funds in Insider Monkey’s database at the end of Q3 2024. It owns 331,464 shares worth $62.60 million as of Q3.
