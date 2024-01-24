Landsec offices behind Piccadilly Lights fully-let after latest deal with a hedge fund manager

The offices at Landsec's Lucent scheme are now fully let (Landsec)

Property giant Landsec has said occupier demand for top West End space is "especially competitive", after revealing it has let the final chunk of office space at its development behind the world-famous Piccadilly Lights.

Verition Fund Management will occupy the remaining third floor of offices (comprising around 25,000 sq ft) at the Fletcher Priest-designed mixed use Lucent scheme which had 120,000 sq ft of workspace in total.

The US head fund manager will be consolidating the offices of its UK arm into a new London headquarters.

Josh Goldstein, president at Verition said: “Our people are key to our success. Occupying a modern workspace which contributes positively to productivity and quality of life was a key driver for us when selecting a new office."

He added: "Moving into the heart of the West End gives us access to a world leading hospitality and leisure scene as well as quick transport links, which we know are important for our employees.”

Aimed at appealing to firms wanting more 'green' buildings, FTSE 100 developer Landsec completed Lucent late last year. It features an atrium with a living garden wall, and 20 outdoor terraces.

Various employers are looking for high quality space in central London, even if staff are only in for a few days per week, with hybrid working still popular. But landlords of buildings with poor energy performance ratings could face harder times securing new tenants.

Oliver Knight, head of workplace at Landsec said: “The demand for space at Lucent highlights how competitive the market for Grade A office space is in central London. Prime spaces, those with sustainability, wellbeing and amenities baked in, continue to fetch a premium, especially in the West End where supply is limited."

CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield are the letting agents at Lucent.