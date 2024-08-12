Landlords would take 18 years to meet EPC targets

EPC

It will take landlords up to 18 years to meet the Government’s energy efficiency targets, new estimates suggest.

The predicted timeline comes after Labour unveiled plans to reintroduce green targets for property investors, who will be required to improve their buildings to a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030.

However, the scale of this task has been laid bare by Hamptons, as the estate agent predicts it will take until 2042 for all privately rented homes to comply with the latest EPC rules.

Around 340,000 rental properties will need to upgrade to at least an EPC rating of C every year in order to hit the proposed 2030 goal, Hamptons’ analysis found.

This is far greater than the 115,000 homes expected to make the upgrades needed to achieve an EPC rating of C this year.

In its manifesto, Labour said: “We will ensure homes in the private rented sector meet minimum energy efficiency standards by 2030, saving renters hundreds of pounds per year. Nobody will be forced to rip out their boiler as a result of our plans.”

Residential properties are thought to account for around 17pc of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK.

But upgrading properties can involve costly improvements such as boiler replacements, double glazing and insulation.

The cost of improving a property from the worst rating of G to a C could be about £27,000, estimates suggest, while bringing a D property up to a C would likely be £10,000.

However, the financial benefits for tenants are substantial, with an average renter expected to save £499 per year on their energy bills if their home is upgraded from a D to a C.

Hamptons’ analysis suggests that landlords are on track to miss the 2030 target.

Sir Keir Starmer has reintroduced the EPC rules after former prime minister Rishi Sunak scrapped plans last year requiring landlords to upgrade their homes to a C rating by 2025.

Aneisha Beveridge, of Hamptons, said: “Successive changes to proposed energy efficiency rules have shifted the goalposts for landlords, some of whom face costs which can run into tens of thousands of pounds.

“Despite this, many investors have continued to improve the energy efficiency of their rental homes and we’re currently on track to see 100pc of rental homes where an EPC ‘A-C’ is viable, reach that rating within a generation.

“To meet the Government’s 2030 target, the same number of homes will need to see energy upgrades over the next five years as we’ve seen improvements made in the last 30 years.

“While a requirement for all rental homes to achieve an EPC ‘A-C’ rating by 2030 is achievable at a stretch, landlords need adequate time and resources to meet it. It is essential that landlords receive complete clarity on this target this year.”

