Landline owners hit by rising bills amid digital switchover

A pole carrying overhead wires

Landline owners have been hit by a rise in their bills amid a faltering switchover to a new digital service.

Britons who purchased a landline service without broadband were subjected to “significant” price increases last year after four years of falling fees, according to Ofcom.

Data from the regulator show the average cost of voice-only services rose by more than a fifth to £28 a month for the largest call allowance. Customers with services that can be used with broadband saw their monthly tariff increase from £32 to £38 on average.

While the majority of people buy landline services as part of a bundle with broadband, 5pc of customers still opt for a voice-only service. These tend to be older people who lack the skills or desire to go online.

This proportion is unchanged since 2023 even as the number of people purchasing a standalone landline fell 12pc last year to approximately 870,000. This is due to a similar percentage fall in the total number of residential landlines as many younger customers shun traditional phone services and opt for a broadband-only package.

BT is seeking to shift customers onto a new digital service that runs on full-fibre broadband

Ofcom said the increase in prices for standalone landline services followed changes to BT’s call bundles as the telecoms giant replaced its call allowance with the choice of pay-as-you-go or unlimited call packages.

BT’s line rental prices also rose in real terms last year, in contrast to declines across the rest of the market.

It comes as BT and rival Virgin Media O2 seek to shift customers from copper landlines onto a new digital service that runs on full-fibre broadband.

Ageing copper networks have become increasingly unstable, leading to an increase in outages. Many parts required for copper networks are no longer produced, making it harder to fix faults.

The updated technology underpinning full-fibre networks is faster and more reliable, but also commands a higher price as network operators seek to coup hefty investment in their new networks.

A source close to BT said the price rises had not been driven by efforts to upgrade customers to full-fibre broadband.

A spokesman said: “We have a longstanding voluntary commitment in place with Ofcom which means we don’t increase landline-only prices over the rate of CPI [consumer price index] any year.

“Having seen no price rise in 2023, in 2024 prices for our landline-only customers rose by the rate of CPI. We also made changes to the call bundle packages we offer to new customers to provide them with a clearer, simpler choice, and these changes impacted the pricing data contained in the Ofcom report.

“For 2025, landline-only customers, as well as social tariff customers, are exempt from annual price rises.”

