Has Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Landis+Gyr Group's (VTX:LAND) stock up by 6.2% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Landis+Gyr Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Landis+Gyr Group is:

7.0% = US$109m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Landis+Gyr Group's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

At first glance, Landis+Gyr Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.2%. On the other hand, Landis+Gyr Group reported a moderate 10% net income growth over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Landis+Gyr Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.3% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Landis+Gyr Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Landis+Gyr Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 33% (implying that the company retains 67% of its profits), it seems that Landis+Gyr Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Landis+Gyr Group has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 43% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Landis+Gyr Group is speculated to rise to 10% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Landis+Gyr Group has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

