Land Rover Leans Into Beach Vibes with Defender Special Edition and Surf Lodge Stays

Land Rover

The streets and beaches of the East End of Long Island, New York, are loaded with Land Rover Defenders, Ford Broncos, Mercedes G-Classes, and Jeep Wranglers. Land Rover is celebrating its bit of that sandy off-road pie with a new special edition called the "Beach Break."

The new Defender, unveiled Friday, is special from the rest of the line largely thanks to some light exterior tweaks. Only 20 will be built, and all will wear Tasman Blue paint with a white roof, special "Beach Break" side graphics, 20-inch white wheels wrapped with all-terrain rubber, roof rack cross bars, side steps, mud flaps, and a side gear carrier. All the trucks will be built off the 2025 110 S P300 variant which packs a 296-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and they start at $73,325 with destination fees.

Land Rover

In addition to the new special trim, Land Rover has also worked to accommodate and attract the Hamptons customer base through a partnership with the ultra-trendy Montauk Surf Lodge. The pairing, which first launched in the summer of 2023, gives guests of the hotel who select the optional $375 "Defender Weekend Experience package" access to a rig of their own to cruise around the Hamptons.

Aaron Brown

The Lodge, which is known for being a late-night summer hotspot and attracting star-studded crowds, also allows its Defender package customers VIP access to its concerts during their stays and sets them up with a complimentary surf lesson. Rooms can run between $925 and $1800 before taxes and fees for summer weekends.

Aaron Brown

Earlier this summer, Road & Track tagged along with Land Rover to get the full Montauk Surf Lodge weekend experience firsthand. If you're into high-energy outdoor beach club parties and upscale meals, you'll have a blast. Just know it won't be cheap.

