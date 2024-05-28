Lancia Returns to Rallying with New Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Stellantis

Lancia parent company Stellantis on Monday revealed the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF that will mark the return of the storied brand to the world of rallying. After not competing in over 30 years, Lancia is back.

When you hear the word Lancia, you likely think immediately of rally racing. And for good reason. The iconic cars such as the Delta HF Integrale, and Stratos helped Lancia rack up an incredible list of accomplishments in the world of rallying. Lancia has 15 World Rally Championships, and three Constructors’ and Endurance World Championships to its name. However, after the conclusion of the 1991 season, Lancia stopped competing in rally racing. Now, it is back, albeit in the lower Rally 4 category.

Stellantis

Rally 4 is set up for two-wheel drive cars that are driven by more junior drivers. The Ypsilon Rally 4 HF will not be competing for a World Rally Championship, but it is still wonderful to see Lancia back in the game, and it could eventually lead to them getting involved in the higher levels of rallying again soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ypsilon Rally 4 HF is a front-wheel-drive car powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder 4-valve-per-cylinder engine making 212 horsepower. That power flows through a 5-speed mechanical transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential. It also wears the “LANCIA CORSE HF" logo. This new logo is a contemporary take on the historical logo that graced the Lancia rally cars back in the day.

“Lancia has always been in people's hearts, also thanks to its competitive soul represented by some iconic models from a past that made the brand the most successful one of all time in the rally world. And that sporty heart is starting to beat again today! And those same fans will be the new customers of Lancia of the future!” stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO.

Stellantis

While the announcement of the new rally car may be the most exciting news to Lancia fans, it was not the only announcement. Lancia will produce HF high-performance versions of all of its upcoming road cars. The first will be the Ypsilon HF which will hit the streets in May 2025. That will be a fully electric vehicle with 240 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of about 5.8 seconds. The HF version comes with a lowered suspension, a widened wheel track, and a more muscular design. The Gamma and Delta models will also be offered in HF trim in the future.

You Might Also Like