Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Sales Growth and ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) reported a record first-quarter consolidated sales increase of 1.1% to $467 million and a gross profit increase of 1.9% to $111 million.

The company's licensing program, including new product launches like Subway sauces and Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls, continues to be a significant growth driver.

The Marzetti brand saw a sales increase of 2.4% and gained market share, while the Chick-fil-A dressings contributed to a 2.6% sales increase in the produce dressing category.

The foodservice segment experienced a 3.5% increase in net sales due to higher demand from national chain restaurant accounts.

Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) maintains a strong financial position with a debt-free balance sheet and $135.1 million in cash, allowing for continued investment in growth and shareholder returns.

Negative Points

Retail segment net sales declined by 1.1%, although this was partially offset by growth in other areas.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 5.8%, reflecting higher investments in personnel, IT, and legal expenses.

Consolidated operating income decreased by 1.6% due to higher SG&A expenses, despite improvements in gross profit.

The foodservice segment's operating income declined slightly, impacted by higher labor and benefits costs, supply chain investments, and incremental outsourcing.

The company anticipates continued consumer headwinds and potential moderation in foodservice industry demand due to external economic factors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the outperformance in the foodservice segment, especially given the softer backdrop across QSR? Is it due to seasonal factors like football season, or is it driven by national accounts? A: The outperformance is attributed to our mix of national chain customers and our focus on chicken and sauces. Additionally, our branded business, which includes operators in various sectors, performed well. Looking forward, we anticipate some consumer headwinds but believe we can continue to deliver low single-digit growth due to our business mix and innovation efforts. - CEO

Q: What are your thoughts on consumer trends as we enter calendar 2025? Are there any factors that could lead to positive consumption trends? A: Currently, there aren't many positive indicators in the consumer environment. The era of free money has ended, and consumers are making tough trade-offs due to rising rates. While wage growth has exceeded inflation recently, it will take time for equilibrium. We don't expect declines to compound further, but rather stabilize. - CEO

