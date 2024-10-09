Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LCSHF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Record Performance and ...

Return on Equity (ROE): 14% for the first half of 2024.

Premium Growth: 8% increase in premiums.

Combined Ratio: 73% on a discounted basis; 82.2% on an undiscounted basis.

Profit After Tax: $200.8 million, a 26% increase compared to the first half of 2023.

Insurance Revenue Growth: 18.5% increase compared to the first half of 2023.

Reinsurance Premium Allocation: 25%, down from 29.5% in the prior year.

Investment Return: 2.3% or $75.3 million for the half year.

Operating Expense Ratio: 7.8%, compared to 8.6% in 2023.

Large Risk Losses: $45.5 million, including the Baltimore bridge disaster.

Prior-Year Releases: $52 million, compared to $72.1 million in 2023.

Capital Ratio (BSCR): Just over 300%.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

Positive Points

Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LCSHF) reported its best first-half performance since inception, with a return on equity of 14%.

The company achieved an 8% growth in premiums, positioning it for the largest business footprint in 2024.

The combined ratio was excellent at 73% on a discounted basis, indicating strong underwriting performance.

Investment performance was robust, contributing significantly to the company's results with a 2.3% return.

The company remains well-capitalized, with a BSCR ratio of over 300%, providing flexibility for future growth opportunities.

Negative Points

The industry faced high catastrophe losses and large risk events, although none were individually material for Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LCSHF).

The company anticipates a higher combined ratio in the second half of the year due to the North American hurricane season.

There is increased competition in the property insurance market, which could impact future growth.

The reinsurance spend as a percentage of insurance revenue decreased, indicating a potential increase in retained risk.

The impact of the BMA model changes will increase capital requirements for man-made catastrophe exposures over the next three years.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook for capital deployment into next year, considering the market conditions and potential opportunities? A: Alexander Maloney, Group CEO: We believe the market is in a strong position with six years of positive change. We expect opportunities to continue through 2025, and our US platform offers growth potential. M&A activity could also provide opportunities. Overall, we are optimistic about the future and our ability to generate capital.

Q: Why is the guidance for the combined ratio not improving despite a lower-than-expected catastrophe load in the first half? A: Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO: We are in the middle of the hurricane season, and we expect a higher catastrophe load in the second half. Therefore, we maintain our guidance and will reassess at the next earnings call.

Q: Can you explain the attritional loss ratio and the trajectory of the expense ratio? A: Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO: We focus on overall profitability and return on capital rather than specific components like the attritional loss ratio. The expense ratio improvement is included in our combined ratio guidance, and we expect it to continue improving.

Q: Could you provide an update on the new E&S platform and its progress? A: Paul Gregory, Group CUO: The US E&S platform is operational, and we are pleased with the market conditions and hires. We expect continued growth in the property E&S and energy casualty classes, with potential expansion into other lines.

Q: How has the BMA uplift in capital requirements impacted your capital position and shareholder distributions? A: Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO: The BMA model change impacts man-made catastrophe exposures, with an estimated 10% impact on the BSCR ratio for 2024. However, it does not affect rating agency capital models, which remain our binding constraint, so there is no impact on shareholder distributions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

