Lam Research (LRCX): “A Much Better Company Than ASML,” Jim Cramer Believes

Semiconductor stocks were once again at the forefront of media and investor attention this week during the stock market selloff triggered by investor apprehensions about lower AI development costs courtesy of China’s DeepSeek AI models. Because AI has dominated headlines for more than a year now, most of Cramer’s attention during his morning appearances focused on the technology whether it was before or after the selloff.

Before the selloff, on Friday, the CNBC TV show host started out by discussing the applications of AI. While most of the public’s attention is focused on chatbots, AI’s business use cases are quite diverse. One such use case is in the healthcare industry and another comes through the financial services sector. Cramer commented on both of these:

“I think that what we’re not thinking about, like when I went to Jensen Huang’s panel on healthcare. It’s so much bigger than anything involving AI PC. I mean they’re really just talking about having the data to really attack every single disease and changing it from fatal to maintenance. You have tremendous number of people involved in trying to do that. Then you have Stripe there working with [the GPU company] to be able to do something revolutionary in finance. And then you have the banks working doing some revolutionary things trying to get people who’re doing S1s. . . .”

The DeepSeek AI selloff was notable particularly because of the impact on the shares of Wall Street’s favorite AI GPU company. The firm, which was the world’s most valuable company ahead of the selloff, bled close to $600 billion in market value and lost its top spot to the company behind the iPhone. For Cramer, while the lower AI development costs were commendable, the use cases for the AI GPU firm’s products were beyond large language models:

“Well, look, there’s no doubt about the cost is great for this. But if you’re gonna go forward and you’re gonna do what Jensen was talking about, which is anything physical, anything physical with Blackwell. It’s going to be better than what we do. I’m just saying that Jensen’s on a plane of his own. And that, if you have low commodity, Jensen’s got the three thousand dollar chip that can handle that. Was I shocked by this? No it was nice that they came up with such a low price.”

