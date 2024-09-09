Ladbrokes owner Entain's second-half starts better than expected

(Reuters) - British gambling group Entain said on Monday that its online revenue growth in the second half of this financial year was ahead of its expectations, helped by strong demand from punters cashing in on popular sporting events.

The owner of Ladbrokes, Coral and Partypoker said its UK & Ireland online revenue returned to year-over-year growth earlier than expected.

Entain, which in the past year had been rocked by regulatory challenges in its key markets and stiff competition, has gotten a boost this year from key sporting events like the European soccer championship and the Wimbledon, while the ongoing English Premier League is also expected to attract more punters.

The group added that its retail performance across its regions has been in line with expectations.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)