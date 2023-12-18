Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Global Oriental Berhad's (KLSE:GOB) Low P/S

Global Oriental Berhad's (KLSE:GOB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Real Estate industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.5x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Global Oriental Berhad Performed Recently?

For instance, Global Oriental Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Global Oriental Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Global Oriental Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 42%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 17% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.0% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Global Oriental Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Global Oriental Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Global Oriental Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Global Oriental Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

